Panda Mart opens Brisbane store before Victoria court sentencing

Discount retailer Panda Mart has opened its newest superstore in Rocklea, Brisbane, while it awaits the outcome of its long-running court case in Victoria.

The new site is the third location in Panda Mart’s Australian portfolio. Located south of the Brisbane CBD, its soft opening precedes the official opening on August 3.

“A huge congratulations to our Panda Mart Brisbane team as they celebrate their soft opening tomorrow,” the company said in an announcement. “We are so excited to welcome another Panda Mart store to the family. Wishing the Brisbane team an amazing opening weekend and every success.”

It’s Panda Mart’s first store outside of Victoria, a state that brought forward 147 criminal charges against the retailer earlier this year. Consumer Affairs Victoria (CAV) is accusing Panda Mart of selling multiple products that did not comply with mandatory safety and information standards at its Cranbourne store.

Founded in South Africa in 2010, the Panda Mart business only entered Australia early last year.

The investigation saw CAV be granted a court injunction to force Panda Mart to cease trading at both its Preston and Cranbourne locations for 72 hours. Panda Mart pleaded guilty in June, with sentencing set to follow an upcoming plea hearing.