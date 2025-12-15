BusinessRegulatory

Panda Mart reopens after court-ordered shutdown

panda mart store exterior
Panda Mart promised to cooperate with CAV in the future (Source: Panda Mart AU/Facebook)
By Harry Booth

Discount retailer Pandamart reopened its doors over the weekend after a court-ordered mandatory shutdown after it was caught selling unsafe products.

Consumer Affairs Victoria (CAV) was granted a court injunction to stop discount retailer Panda Mart from trading for 72 hours. The order came after inspectors discovered ‘hundreds’ of illegal items being sold in both the Preston and Cranbourne stores.

CAV director Nicole Rich warned consumers in March that products sold in the Cranbourne store did not meet mandatory product safety and information standards

Last week CAV inspectors found items such as banned candles and products with unsecured button batteries or choking hazards on sale. The injunction closed both stores from 9am on December 10. Panda Mart confirmed it had reopened by 5pm on December 12.

“It’s particularly disappointing that Panda Mart appears to have gone from meeting its obligations to restocking its shelves with products that pose a serious danger to the public,” Rich said.

“These items are banned or heavily regulated for a reason. Flammable candles, button batteries, and toys with small parts that can cause choking are all known killers.”

Panda Mart issued a statement after the closure, thanking customers for their “patience” during the temporary closure and promising a 20 per cent storewide discount to customers over the weekend.

“We also want to assure our customers that safety remains our highest priority and we will continue to cooperate fully with Consumer Affairs Victoria.”

