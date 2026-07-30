IR ProSupermarkets

How brands can fight back against retail’s phantom labels

How to defend your brand from private-label clones.
By Michael Callan and Naomi Landau Eglick
Phantom brands, the cheeky stepchild of own-label brands, are coming for FMCG category leaders. Private-label product strategies have long been a pillar for major Australian retailers. As of 2024, goods manufactured by a third party but sold under a retailer’s brand name commanded 36 per cent of Australia’s consumer packaged goods sales, market research firm Circana reported. And there’s little sign of that proportion falling. In recent years, we’ve also seen the rise of pseudo or ph

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