Swarovski enters fragrance market through licensing deal with Coty

Swarovski has secured a long-term beauty license with cosmetics company Coty to develop, produce, and distribute new products and fragrances.

This partnership will allow the crystals company to establish a presence in the beauty sector as it diversifies its product offerings.

Jean Holtzman, Coty’s chief brands officer, Prestige, said partnering with Swarovski is an “ideal fit” for the brand and aligns with its strategy on licenses with multi-category potential.

“We are excited to start working with Swarovski to develop truly brilliant beauty offerings that will inspire elegance and express individuality,” remarked Holtzman.

Michael Molon, chief commercial officer for Swarovski, emphasized leveraging Coty’s expertise to expand the brand into new product categories.

“This partnership allows us to bring Swarovski’s unique positioning of ‘Pop Luxury’ – a creative, fun, colourful, and joyfully extravagant luxury,” he added.

“Together, we will create beautiful and luxurious products that reflect our shared commitment to quality and innovation. We look forward to the endless possibilities this partnership will bring.”

The first offering under this licensing agreement is expected to launch in 2026.