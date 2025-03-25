BusinessStore design

Behind Leo Lin’s showroom strategy: ‘You can’t do VIP without a physical space’

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Premium Australian fashion brand Leo Lin credits its impressive 225 per cent year-on-year sales growth to its key US retailers, which include Bloomingdales and Neiman Marcus. Its head of brand, Laura Good, believes that Leo Lin’s lack of flagship stores has served the brand well, promoting agility and those successful multi-brand retail partnerships. “But not having retail is not necessarily where we’re always going to sit,” Good told Inside Retail. “Retail is not off the table for

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay