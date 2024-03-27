BusinessSupermarkets

MCoBeauty CEO Shelley Sullivan on bringing ‘masstige’ makeup to the US market

MCoBeauty CEO & founder Shelley Sullivan. (Source: Supplied)
By Tamera Francis
Australian luxe-for-less beauty brand MCoBeauty launched into the US market this week and is now stocked in over 1,800 Kroger Co stores.  Shelley Sullivan, founder and CEO of MCoBeauty, speaks to the challenges the masstige beauty brand faces in entering a new international market and how a partnership with Australian pharmacy Chemist Warehouse helped it become “Australia’s fastest-growing beauty brand”.  Inside Retail: How did MCoBeauty approach entering into the US market? Did

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now