BusinessSports & adventure

How Chinese brands are winning the Olympic marketing games

By Tong Van
While Western brands have been going head-to-head to win the Olympic sponsorship battle, Chinese brands perhaps are enjoying the biggest gain in the world’s sporting event. Brands gaining exposure  DaoInsight reported Chinese table tennis player Fan Zhendong, who won the gold medal last week, went viral with the topic, #Fan Zhendong is the spokesperson of Anta chosen by God’, which generated 21.43 million views on Weibo. The related discussion, #Anta is Too Godly, also gained 18.2 milli

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay