Why traditional transactional models no longer work in retail

e meaningful experiences and genuine connections with the brands they support. At the heart of this paradigm shift lies the recognition that customer loyalty involves the entire spectrum of interactions between a brand and its audience, spanning pre-purchase engagement to post-sale support. Every touchpoint presents an opportunity to deepen the relationship. The question is: What can businesses do now to accelerate the development of this enduring loyalty? The evolution of consumer behaviour Building enduring customer loyalty requires a commitment to transparency, integrity and ethical business practices. In an age of heightened consumer consciousness, authenticity has become increasingly important. Consumers today are bombarded with choice and competing loyalty-like offers. Brands that demonstrate a genuine commitment to social responsibility, sustainability and ethical practices not only attract customers but inspire unwavering loyalty. According to Accenture’s recent Life Trends report, 37 per cent of people globally believe that a large number of companies are prioritising greater profits at the expense of improved customer experiences. As consumers evolve, so do their expectations and the need for personalised, seamless and value-driven experiences. They no longer settle for just transactions, but seek meaningful interactions that resonate with their needs and preferences. Ultimately, this is an exchange based on mutual benefit: retailers receive data, which can be used to generate insights that drive the top line, and consumers are compensated with more meaningful interactions with these retailers. However, this only holds true if customers remain engaged, and the best way to ensure this is by clearly demonstrating value. Failure to engage customers in an impactful way can lead to disengagement, erosion of trust and ultimately, loss of market share. Prioritising customer experiences Providing exceptional experiences is paramount to not only attracting but also retaining customers over the long term. Fostering loyalty means there can no longer be a one-size-fits-all approach when targeting customers. Businesses should tailor their offerings and interactions to align with individual preferences and behaviours, establishing an affinity with the brand. Whether it’s delivering personalised recommendations, providing proactive support, or curating immersive experiences, companies can leave a lasting impression that resonates with customers on a deeper level. This can be instrumental in building trust and loyalty. Consumers gravitate towards brands that demonstrate authenticity, integrity and empathy in their interactions. In turn, this helps businesses thrive in today’s customer-centric economy. For example, Salling Group, Denmark’s largest food retailer introduced a grocery delivery service during the pandemic which offered a user-friendly shopping experience from the comfort of customers’ own homes. The application had interactive shopping lists and recipe curation options, offering suggested ingredient swaps for carbon offset. Leveraging customer data Recent technological advancements, including those in AI and machine learning, have empowered retailers to use strategies like personalisation and hyper-personalisation more effectively. Accenture’s report also highlights the rise of digital technology in the 1990s, notably the internet and subsequently smartphones, as being a driver in shifting the spotlight onto experience. In this new era of heightened consumer expectations, companies are increasingly recognising the significance of delivering tailored, seamless experiences that resonate with individual preferences and needs. This shift has been further accelerated through the use of hyper-personalisation. Hyper-personalisation gains deep insights into each customer’s behaviours, preferences and past interactions. Businesses can craft hyper-targeted experiences that feel uniquely relevant and valuable to each individual. From personalised product recommendations and tailored promotions to customised communication channels and dynamic pricing strategies. Hyper-personalisation allows companies to engage customers on a one-to-one level, fostering stronger connections and driving increased loyalty. Companies like German car brand Smart have embraced this approach by centering their new platform around a fully digital-driven buying experience where the customer chooses the journey and data offers relevant personalisation. Advanced customisations are powered by back-end technologies and data integration from Adobe, SAP and Salesforce. By translating vast customer data into a hyper-personalised digital experience, the platform can tailor the car buying journey to individual preferences and anticipate customer needs both on and off line — for example, arranging test drives. Retailers can equally use hyper-personalisation to blend the boundaries between e-commerce and bricks-and-mortar stores. By utilising technologies like beacons — small physical devices, which broadcast a radio signal that can be detected by smartphones — and RFID (radio frequency identification) tags to track customer movements in-store, they can deliver personalised offers based on their current location and browsing patterns. This integration of online and offline experiences creates a seamless journey for customers, enhancing satisfaction and strengthening brand loyalty. The power of interactive content and gamification As businesses increasingly recognise the importance of fostering meaningful engagements with their customers, interactive content and gamification emerge as dynamic strategies to captivate audiences, deepen relationships and inspire long-term loyalty. Interactive content, such as online polls, influence consumers to actively participate and engage with brands on a more personal level. By offering interactive elements, businesses can create memorable experiences that resonate with customers. Similarly, gamification adds an element of fun and excitement to the customer experience, turning mundane interactions into engaging challenges and rewarding experiences. By incorporating game-like mechanics, such as loyalty programs, businesses can incentivise customers and drive engagement. Interactive content and gamification can give a sense of belonging and community among customers. By creating opportunities for collaboration, competition and social interaction, businesses can facilitate peer-to-peer engagement and build vibrant communities around their brands. A notable retail rewards program was launched in Hong Kong during the pandemic and managed to onboard 2 million members in just two months – about 25 per cent of Hong Kong’s population. This was achieved by integrating the program with the existing ‘Octopus’ digital travel card. Today, the rewards program boasts over 8 million members across Asia, demonstrating the power of strategic partnerships and seamless sign-up processes in building a loyal customer base. Customer loyalty – the ultimate game changer The landscape of consumer-business relationships is constantly evolving. This is driven by the recognition that customers seek more than just products or services—they crave meaningful experiences and genuine connections with the brands they support. Businesses must prioritise authenticity, transparency and ethical practices, while also leveraging technology to deliver personalised experiences, value to customers and foster community engagement. Ultimately, by implementing these principles and strategies, businesses can position themselves for long-term success in an increasingly competitive marketplace.