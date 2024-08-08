Columbia to open world-first flagship concept store in Sydney

Columbia Sportswear will open its second premium Australian flagship store in Sydney’s CBD on August 17.

The store will be located at the corner of Park and George Street and will feature exclusive events, special releases, limited edition capsules, premium collections and everyday wear.

The sportswear retailer has a flagship store in Melbourne CBD.

“The first of its kind in the world, this flagship store will showcase custom ceiling logo lights, a Heritage Wall showcasing our history, oversized multimedia displays, and a new entry portal that will tell a story,” said Steven Gahdmar, national retail manager at Columbia Sportswear Australia.

“We constantly push the envelope with technologies. From Omni-Tech waterproof fabrics to our new Omni-Max footwear systems designed with adaptive cushioning and traction, you’ll find cutting-edge features in many of the products that will enhance your outdoor experiences. It’s like unwrapping a gift of adventure.”