SectorsSports & adventure

Columbia to open world-first flagship concept store in Sydney

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Columbia Sportswear will open its second premium Australian flagship store in Sydney’s CBD on August 17.

The store will be located at the corner of Park and George Street and will feature exclusive events, special releases, limited edition capsules, premium collections and everyday wear.

The sportswear retailer has a flagship store in Melbourne CBD.

“The first of its kind in the world, this flagship store will showcase custom ceiling logo lights, a Heritage Wall showcasing our history, oversized multimedia displays, and a new entry portal that will tell a story,” said Steven Gahdmar, national retail manager at Columbia Sportswear Australia.

“We constantly push the envelope with technologies. From Omni-Tech waterproof fabrics to our new Omni-Max footwear systems designed with adaptive cushioning and traction, you’ll find cutting-edge features in many of the products that will enhance your outdoor experiences. It’s like unwrapping a gift of adventure.”

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

‘Sombre’ Under Armour results raise questions about brand positioning

Sean Cao
Nike and T&G building collab in Melbourne celebrating the Matilda's. Image supplied
Sports & adventure IR Pro

Sport and retail: How brands can leverage the buzz around the Matildas

Aron Lewin
Luxury IR Pro

Air of exclusivity: How luxury brands create extraordinary store designs

Dean Blake
Openings & closings

Shona Joy opens boutique in Bloomingdales, Dubai

Irene Dong
Food & beverage

Wendy’s to open 200 restaurants in Australia by 2034

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay