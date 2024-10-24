Nature Baby launches circularity initiative for baby clothes

New Zealand sustainable brand Nature Baby has launched Worn Again, an effort aimed at keeping baby garments in circulation for longer.

Customers can return their pre-loved Nature Baby garments to the store in exchange for a credit towards their future purchase. In turn, Nature Baby will resell these items at a lower price.

“This project has been in the works for years now. We’ve been searching for the right model, and we’re pleased we can now launch this pilot program during such a significant milestone for the company,” said founder Jacob Faull.

Nature Baby, founded in 1998, now has three outlets in New Zealand and a new flagship in Sydney. The brand is also available in other international markets such as Hong Kong and Amsterdam.

Nature Baby also plans to expand into the US next year.