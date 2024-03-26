Ikea to drop prices of more than 700 items

Ikea Australia is set to drop prices of more than 700 items by up to 20 per cent, in another round of its price reduction commitment to help Australians afford home improvement.

The homeware retailer claims to have already dropped the prices of over 2500 items in the last 12 months.

The price drops are part of the company’s $125 million commitment in price reductions on more than 3000 items.

“Like most businesses, Ikea has not been immune to rising costs from supply chain and operations – however, as a business we’ve committed to not pass these costs on where possible,” Ikea Australia selling manager Ainslie Woodham said.

“We know how tough Australians are doing. The cost of living and affordability is more important than ever as many Australians face rising costs and increased inflation.”

The new price drops include the Ivar series; Kallax shelving units; Brimnes series; Hemnes range of beds, bathroom and chest of drawers; Lohals rug range; and Pax wardrobe system.

