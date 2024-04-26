Super Retail Group expects to face up to $50 million in legal proceedings

Super Retail Group has warned shareholders that it expects two employees to jointly claim $30 million to $50 million in losses and damages in court proceedings lodged against the company.

Harmers Workplace Lawyers will represent the two employees, whose complaints will include the non-disclosure of an intimate relationship between MD and CEO Anthony Heraghty and the former chief human resources officer Jane Kelly (who is not one of the claimants).

The employees are also suing Super Retail Group for inappropriate company travel; bullying, victimisation and adverse treatment; giving unreasonable workloads to particular corporate employees, providing insufficient resources and restricted access to information; and unsatisfactory company record management.

Super Retail Group said in a statement that it has undertaken an internal review of the claims and subsequently denies the allegations. The company added that independent external advisers support its board.

“Super Retail Group will defend any court proceedings in relation to the allegations.”

This is not the first time the group faced a legal action suit. Last year, the Fair Work Ombudsman took action against Super Retail Group and its four subsidiaries for alleged underpayments to staff of more than $1 million.