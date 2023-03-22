Free Subscription

Nature Baby opens its first Australian flagship store

(Source: Nature Baby's website)
User Image
Irene Dong
March 22, 2023

A sustainable New Zealand baby wares company Nature Baby will open its first brick-and-mortar flagship location in Australia at the end of this month.

After two pop-up stores in Melbourne and Sydney, Nature Baby returns to Australia with a permanent store in Paddington, Sydney. The new store pays respect to Australia while also linking with the brand’s New Zealand flagship through features including the community kitchen.

The new Nature Baby’s design features nature-inspired curves and earthy tones, as well as fixtures that pay homage to Australian architecture.

The store offers everyday necessities for newborns to four-year-olds, with items created from ethical materials including organic cotton and pure merino wool, as well as organic bedding, natural toys, and botanical skincare for moms and babies.

“We have used natural and sustainable materials such as wood, linen, natural oils and sustainable paints from Melbourne-based Tint in hues of soft, smokey greens, warm terracottas, and dusty pinks mixed with raw wood, to talk to nature and nurture creating a calming and knowing space to spend time in, we want to make parents feel calm and supported while they look to navigate this sometimes the full journey of parenthood,” said co-founder Jacob Faull. 

Jacob and his wife Georgia founded Nature Baby in 1998 with the goal of providing sustainable and ethically made baby essentials made in organic and chemical-free fabric to support babies’ health. 

Further reading: Why Nature Baby is investing in community stores

