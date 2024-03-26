Oroton, Ebay partner to contribute to circular economy

Fashion brand Oroton has partnered with Ebay Australia to motivate customers to resell preloved Oroton items, in an effort to contribute to the circular economy.

“Together, we aim to redefine and elevate the fashion resale experience. To further incentivise customers to explore new additions to their collections, we are offering an exclusive $50 voucher to use towards their next Oroton purchase,” Oroton CEO Jenny Child said.

To qualify for the voucher, customers must list an Oroton item on Ebay and select Oroton under the brand item category between March 13 and July 13.

The voucher requires a minimum purchase of $250 and is valid until December 31.

Earlier, the company partnered with rental platform RNTR, allowing customers to rent Oroton’s fashion items instead of purchasing them for only a one-time use.