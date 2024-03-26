BusinessStrategy

Oroton, Ebay partner to contribute to circular economy

By Celene Ignacio

Fashion brand Oroton has partnered with Ebay Australia to motivate customers to resell preloved Oroton items, in an effort to contribute to the circular economy.

“Together, we aim to redefine and elevate the fashion resale experience. To further incentivise customers to explore new additions to their collections, we are offering an exclusive $50 voucher to use towards their next Oroton purchase,” Oroton CEO Jenny Child said.

To qualify for the voucher, customers must list an Oroton item on Ebay and select Oroton under the brand item category between March 13 and July 13.

The voucher requires a minimum purchase of $250 and is valid until December 31.

Earlier, the company partnered with rental platform RNTR, allowing customers to rent Oroton’s fashion items instead of purchasing them for only a one-time use.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Financial

Premier Investments sales, profits increase in first half

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Financial

Anchorage Capital settles on David Jones deal, heralding new era

Robert Stockdill
Store tech IR Pro

“A big opportunity”: Amazon betting big on palm-only payment tech

Anil Prabha
Health & beauty

BWX shares suspended from trading as lifeline financing sought

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Workforce

Redbubble co-founder Martin Hosking named CEO

Rakshnna Pattabiraman