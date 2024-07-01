Revolve Group takes controlling stake in luxury label Alexandre Vauthier

Fashion retailer Revolve Group has acquired a majority stake in French luxury brand Alexandre Vauthier.

As part of the transaction, Revolve will contribute purchased assets to a newly formed entity and invest 6 million euro ($9.67 million) over three years. Additional terms were not disclosed.

The group said the acquisition will further differentiate it in the premium and high-end fashion market.

The deal will see the integration of Revolve’s marketing strategies, data-driven merchandising techniques, and operational infrastructure with Alexandre Vauthier’s iconic brand identity and craftsmanship.

A fresh interpretation of Alexandre Vauthier’s creations will be available on Fwrd and AlexandreVauthier.com in the upcoming fall season, followed by a show during Paris Couture Week in January.

Alexandre Vauthier founded his namesake brand in 2009. The label is renowned for its couture designs and is carried by 150 retailers worldwide.