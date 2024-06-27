Travis Wright re-emerges in new, post-Tigerlily role

Former Tigerlily CEO Travis Wright has joined Ecommerce Equation as chief product officer.

Wright left Tigerlily after Seafolly acquired the swimwear company. Prior to joining Tigerlily, Wright served as GM at Esther & Co.

“Travis brings a unique blend of strategic vision, hands-on experience, and empathetic leadership to Ecommerce Equation,” said Jay Wright, Ecommerce Equation founder and CEO.

“Her appointment as chief product officer marks an exciting chapter for our company as we continue to expand and innovate.”

Founded in 2020, Ecommerce Equation entered into a strategic partnership with private equity firm Glow Capital Partners in February this year.