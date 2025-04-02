Amazon helps Aussies find climate-friendly products in new initiative

Amazon Australia has introduced a Climate Pledge Friendly program, designed to help customers identify and shop for products with verified sustainability credentials.

The initiative highlights 180,000 products that meet sustainability criteria through one or more of 38 globally recognised certifications.

These include products made with recycled or organic materials, those designed for greater energy efficiency, and items produced using responsible farming and manufacturing practices.

Eligible products are marked with a leaf icon and a dropdown feature that details sustainability attributes and third-party certifications.

“We know many customers are looking for products with strong environmental and social credentials, which align with their values,” said Janet Menzies, country manager, Amazon Australia.

“Climate Pledge Friendly is a simple way for Aussies to make considered choices when shopping with us.”

The program spans categories such as beauty, fashion, home essentials, baby products, kitchenware, and electronics, featuring brands including Dell, Bissell, Braun, L’Oreal, and Philips, alongside local Australian businesses like Step One, Modibodi, and Joonya.

Climate Pledge-friendly products are labelled in search results and showcased in a dedicated storefront.

Amazon said it has partnered with trusted third-party certifiers, including Rainforest Alliance, Oeko-tex, and Recycled Claim Standard 100, to ensure products meet stringent environmental and social standards.

“The overseas success of the Climate Pledge Friendly program shows that an increasing number of customers are seeking more sustainable products,” Menzies added.

“We’re excited to bring this offering to our Australian customers as part of our commitment to help them make more informed shopping choices.”

Climate Pledge Friendly is part of Amazon’s global sustainability commitment, already launched in Japan, the US, Europe, Mexico, and Brazil.

It complements its other initiatives, such as Amazon Renewed, which offers refurbished products, and Amazon Trade-In.