From street to studio: Decjuba partners with Australian Ballet 

Australian fashion retailer Decjuba has partnered with the Australian Ballet to launch a campaign featuring D-Luxe Basics Autumn/Winter 2025 collection.

The campaign features dancers from The Australian Ballet wearing pieces from the new collection, which is suitable for both studio and everyday wear.

According to the brand, this campaign is part of a three-year relationship that expands on the Decjuba Foundation’s continued support for The Australian Ballet’s Education and Outreach Program, which strives to make dancing more accessible to young people in Australia’s regional towns.

“This next step is an impactful and meaningful evolution of The Australian Ballet’s long-standing collaboration with Decjuba and Decjuba Foundation,” said David Hallberg, artistic director of The Australian Ballet.

“It is a partnership which has grown from supporting us in bringing dance education to every community and corner of Australia, to now supporting our incredible dancers directly in rehearsal, in the studio and in their lifestyle apparel.”

Decjuba, started in 2002, has expanded from five outlets to more than 140 stores and two online sites in Australia and New Zealand. Decjuba announced the appointment of a new CEO last month, marking its first leadership change in 17 years.