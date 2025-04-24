SectorsOpenings & closings

Kopi Kenangan enters Australia, with Sydney debut

Kopi Kenangan
The launches are part of Kopi Kenangan’s global expansion plan. (Source: Kopi Kenangan)
By Irene Dong

Indonesian coffee chain Kopi Kenangan is strengthening its international presence by entering Australia and Taiwan, after making its debut in India earlier this month. 

The brand, trading internationally as Kenangan Coffee, has opened its first store in a Sydney Westfield shopping mall and plans to open a second in Melbourne by the end of the year. 

According to local sources, the launch is part of Kopi Kenangan’s global expansion plan, which aims at 100 outlets outside of Indonesia.

“The branch in Australia is a partnership. In Taiwan, it is a joint venture, and in India, it is self-owned. We are quite flexible in the country, depending on the legality,” co-founder and group CEO of Kenangan Brands, Edward Tirtanata, told local news outlet Kompas

Founded in 2017, Kopi Kenangan is backed by B Capital by Eduardo Saverin and has expanded to more than 1000 outlets across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, India and the Philippines.

