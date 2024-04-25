Coco Republic partners with US online lifestyle retailer Revolve 

Coco Republic will collaborate with online lifestyle retailer Revolve to produce a collection of decorative items, to expand its audience to millennial and Gen Z consumers in the US.

Coco Republic made their debut at the Revolve Festival 2024 in Palm Springs, California, as the official furniture partner displaying its outdoor range.

The joint ‘The Art Of House’ collection, which will be launched next month, promotes the styling of design objects and accessories “to provide colour and texture to any house”.

The collection includes a wide range of interior settings, including furniture, rugs, home accessories, and lighting, with an emphasis on various materials and textures, such as marble, wood, and leather.

“It is an exciting direction for the brand. The new partnership will enable Coco Republic to expand its audience to millennial and Gen Z consumers throughout the US,” said Tim Schaafsma, global CEO of Coco Republic.

Founded in 1984 in Australia, Coco Republic launched two flagship stores in California in 2022.