BusinessFinancial

Dion Lee to be wound up after receiving no ‘acceptable’ lifeline offer

(Source: Dion Lee/Facebook)
By Sean Cao

Dion Lee’s Australian business, which entered voluntary administration in May, is set to wind up after no deals were reached with its potential buyers.

The creditors of the company have appointed Antony Resnick and Henry Kwok of DVT Group as liquidators. The decisions were made after the second creditors meeting.

Although there was interest from potential buyers, no “acceptable offer” was as yet forthcoming, DVT said in a release.

The liquidators have so far realised more than $3 million in sales of merchandise since the company was placed into voluntary administration.

Dion Lee retail stores in Australia are expected to continue operating until late September or early October. Its online site will trade until early November, or later.

Founded in 2009 by then-Sydney-based designer Dion Lee, the unisex fashion brand has six stores in Australia and one in the US and is sold through 160 outlets globally. 

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Furniture & homewares

Harvey Norman’s full-year profit slumps by 33.5 per cent

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Customer

Pop-up retailing code translated for non English-speaking small retailers

Inside Small Business
Ann Taylor, Loft and Talbots to merge into new apparel group KnitWell
Financial

Ann Taylor, Loft and Talbots to merge into new apparel group KnitWell

Kaycee Enerva
Street food box. Image supplied.
Food & beverage IR Pro

“Changing fast food”: Fishbowl founder on Australia and US expansion plans

Aron Lewin
Financial IR Pro

The fastest fashion: Why Incu has launched two-hour delivery with Uber

Dean Blake
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay