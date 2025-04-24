Cinnabon makes Melbourne return under new license holder

American cinnamon roll bakery Cinnabon will relaunch in Victoria, with a new store opening in Melbourne’s Watergardens Shopping Centre on May 10.

Family-owned hospitality business Always Hungry Club has taken over the rights to Cinnabon in Victoria.

This will be the 23rd Cinnabon in Australia, the first of three new Cinnabons planned in Victoria for 2025, as part of the brand’s strategy to refocus on growing its footprint across the state.

“This store marks the official comeback for Cinnabon in Victoria, so we are expecting fans to respond in droves, flocking to get a taste of their favourite sweet treat,” said Veronica Cheung, MD of Always Hungry Club.

Cheung shared that the bons are swapped out every 30 minutes to ensure optimum freshness.

The western suburbs store will be designed by architect and interior design firm Elvin Tan Design, to reveal a new look for the brand.

Cinnabon will be available for home delivery a few months after its opening.