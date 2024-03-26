BusinessSustainability

How 99 Bikes plans to return to profit with an electric-powered push

Pedal Group CEO, Andrew Garnsworthy with his daughter
By Tamera Francis
Australian specialty retailer 99 Bikes has announced its B Corp certification as the business continues to backpedal from its $12.4 million loss in FY23 after a $23.7 million profit the year prior.  The retailer benefitted from an unprecedented sales boom during Covid, which saw revenue climb 51 per cent year on year to reach nearly $200 million in FY20, but the business has faced overstocking challenges post-pandemic that have dragged its revenue and profit. The company expects to post a p

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now