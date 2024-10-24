Adairs books higher sales in first 16 weeks

Adairs witnessed higher group sales in the first 16 weeks on the back of better performances of its Adairs and Mocka brands.

The group’s sales grew 4.8 per cent as Adairs rose 8.6 per cent and Mocka climbed 0.4 per cent.

However, Focus on Furniture dipped 3.7 per cent as store traffic levels declined, further impacted by the planned temporary closure of two stores for refurbishment.

The group reaffirmed its target of opening six new stores in the fiscal year, but revised the number of new Focus on Furniture stores to be opened from three to two due to development delays.

Meanwhile, the group maintained it has an optimistic outlook for the fiscal year as it continuously work on gross margin management, sales conversion, and cost of doing business discipline.