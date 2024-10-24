BusinessFurniture & homewares

Adairs books higher sales in first 16 weeks

(Source: Adairs/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Adairs witnessed higher group sales in the first 16 weeks on the back of better performances of its Adairs and Mocka brands.

The group’s sales grew 4.8 per cent as Adairs rose 8.6 per cent and Mocka climbed 0.4 per cent.

However, Focus on Furniture dipped 3.7 per cent as store traffic levels declined, further impacted by the planned temporary closure of two stores for refurbishment.

The group reaffirmed its target of opening six new stores in the fiscal year, but revised the number of new Focus on Furniture stores to be opened from three to two due to development delays.

Meanwhile, the group maintained it has an optimistic outlook for the fiscal year as it continuously work on gross margin management, sales conversion, and cost of doing business discipline.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

Super Retail Group sees slight like-for-like sales growth

Celene Ignacio
Supermarkets

Woolworths sees higher sales despite Big W, other business’ sales decline

Celene Ignacio
Openings & closings

US chain Graze Craze makes Australian debut

Sarah Stowe
Openings & closings IR Pro

Meet Daniel Broderick, a New Yorker helming New Era’s APAC operations

Anil Prabha
Mobile commerce IR Pro

No longer a “hot new thing”: Why AR shopping is here to stay

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay