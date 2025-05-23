BusinessStrategy

Why Australia’s new haul of Chinese online goods is helping tame inflation

A security personnel stands guard at an entrance to a container logistics centre at the Yantian port in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China May 9, 2025.
Supplied: Reuters.
By Reuters
As businesses globally fret about sky-high US tariffs reviving rampant inflation, in Australia, the redirection of cheap Chinese goods is expected to provide relief for consumers and policymakers worried about stubborn cost pressures. Alibaba’s Taobao and JD.COM are the latest Chinese e-commerce platforms to enter the Australian market, seeking to tap into the bargain-starved country’s appetite for online deals. The expected flood of cheap goods from China, on top of a recent slowdow

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay