Trust, convenience, loyalty trump price when Aussies shop marketplaces

Product range, convenience, and trustworthiness have become the key priorities for Aussies shopping at online marketplaces this year; price is no longer the ultimate factor.

A study by commerce accelerator Pattern says the trend is aptly illustrated by the 51 per cent increase in the price of health and beauty products this year.

“The days of marketplaces winning Australian consumers with ultra-cheap pricing alone are over,” says Merline McGregor, MD at Pattern Australia. “Although leading platforms like Amazon will continue to attract shoppers with competitive pricing, consumers are now making purchasing decisions based on factors like credibility, product variety, and ease of shopping.”

Customers’ loyalty comes from convenience

“Australian brands selling on marketplaces that deliver frictionless shopping experiences are more likely to secure both the first purchase and increase their chances of building customer loyalty,” said McGregor.

About 57 per cent of Australians rate Amazon as the most convenient platform for purchasing goods, with a user-friendly ordering process, fast shipping options, and a seamless returns policy.

Despite Shein and Temu’s continued strategy of bombardment marketing, welcoming deals, and an effortless shopping experience to entrench market presence, their convenience ratings remain significantly lower, at 14 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively.

“Convenience is more than just speed of delivery, it’s about every touchpoint of the shopping experience, extending from intuitive search functions to reliable customer service and simple returns,” said McGregor.

Customer relationships for trustworthiness and reliability

“We’ve seen a positive improvement in returns processes for all marketplaces, with only 3 per cent of Australian consumers stating they do not trust any marketplace for reliable returns. This is a huge drop from 18 per cent in 2024 and shows that all platforms are prioritising improving the customer experience in this critical area,” said McGregor.

As price advantages diminish, Amazon is leading with stable product quality and reliable return processes, with 60 per cent of Australian shoppers choosing it for product quality and 53 per cent for reliable returns.

While other e-commerce platforms such as Ebay, Kogan, and MyDeal are rated by Australian customers at 42 per cent, 16 per cent, and 9 per cent when it comes to trust, Chinese platforms Temu and Shein’s consumers’ confidence in product quality are 12 per cent and 11 per cent.

“In an increasingly competitive and regulated environment, trust is not an aspiration. Marketplaces must consistently deliver quality products, backed by hassle-free returns to build enduring customer relationships,” said McGregor.

Amazon, Ebay, and Temu’s extensive product range

According to the 2025 Marketplace Consumer report, Amazon Australia holds the leading position in the widest variety of inventory, including electronics, homewares, and sporting goods, which is recognised by 60 per cent of shoppers.

This is also true for Ebay, at 45 per cent for second-hand and collectible products, and for Temu, at 32 per cent, which notably saw an 87 per cent increase in the platform’s visiting rate last year.

“A broad and evolving product range is proving key for marketplaces to retain and grow their shopper base. Consumers are moving towards platforms that offer a one-stop-shop experience, and marketplaces that can deliver this effectively across multiple categories have a clear competitive edge,” said McGregor.