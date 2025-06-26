Cotton On Kids launches milk bar-inspired concept store in Melbourne

Cotton On Kids has unveiled a new concept store at Highpoint Shopping Centre in Melbourne, along with its new Fun Day Club platform.

The store is inspired by the nostalgia of the classic Australian neighbourhood milkbars and will include features like a ‘dial-a-story’ telephone and sticker gumball machines to provide children with a hands-on, sensory experience while their guardians shop the collection.

The store’s fitting rooms include custom wallpaper, designed by a Cotton On Kids designer, that captures childhood memories and illustrations.

“We are excited to launch the new concept store at Highpoint Shopping Centre, which adds to the overall retail centre experience by blending immersive design and technology to create a dynamic and engaging destination for our shoppers,” said Jac Rowan, GM leasing at GPT.

The Fun Day Club platform will provide a space for customers to build a community that fosters sharing, understanding, and addresses the reality of being a parent.

“With Fun Day Club we are building a community that fosters sharing, understanding and talks to the reality of being a parent, while inspiring our customers to have fun through play, creativity and movement,” said Cotton On Kids brand director, Nicky Moulder.

“Think of Fun Day Club like your group chat: supportive, silly, sometimes messy, always there.”