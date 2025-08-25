CareersFashion & accessories

Country Road Group names Paul Conti to head up Trenery brand

Paul Conti
In his new role, Conti will work with the brand’s design team to create Trenery’s collections. (Source: Paul Conti/ LinkedIn)
By My Nguyen

Country Road’s sister brand Trenery has named Paul Conti as its new GM, as the group plans to open new stores over the course of this year after the closure of underperforming outlets in recent months. 

Conti, who has been with Country Road since 2005, led the development of its e-commerce platforms and mobile application, launched in 2022, alongside the group’s strategic initiatives.

He also held a management position of the group’s online channels to lead its loyalty program, where 80 per cent of the group’s Australian sales are driven, according to parent company Woolworths Holdings (South Africa).

“It’s incredibly humbling to have the opportunity to lead the next chapter for this beautiful brand,” said Conti.

In his new role, Conti will work with the brand’s design team to create Trenery’s collections and marketing strategies.

Country Road Group owns Country Road, Mimco, Trenery, Politix, and Witchery. 

