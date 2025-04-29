Sir the Label, Oz Hair & Beauty, Cotton On top in online checkout experience

Sir the label, Oz Hair & Beauty and Cotton On are the three brands with the best checkout and payment experience in the Online CX Index, Australia’s first and only online retailer performance platform powered by real data.

This month, the Online CX Index, a partnership between Inside Retail and Humii, focuses on the checkout and payment process.

A great checkout experience should get every detail right, including express and guest checkout options that allow customers to input as little personal information as possible, an address lookup to minimise typing, and a wide range of payment methods, explains Humii co-founder and CEO Mareile Osthus.

The upselling technique should also be relevant to the shopper and not appear random or pushy.

The last step before conversion is crucial, as hidden costs, too many form fields, or limited payment options can discourage shoppers and hurt sales, she continues.

“At Humii, we measure the entire checkout and payment experience – everything from the shopping cart to registration and payment completion.

“This includes evaluating registration form usability, the variety of delivery options, eco-friendly shipping and checkout choices, shipping costs, payment methods, checkout usability, and order/payment confirmations. We also assess the likelihood of abandonment, providing retailers with the insights needed to fine-tune their checkout process for maximum conversion.”

Sir the Label: Top scorer with premium elegance and flow

Sir the Label stood out with the highest score for checkout and payment measured by the Online CX Index across the past two years.

The brand combines a sleek single-page layout with a fast, intuitive flow and a wide range of flexible options – including express and guest checkout, multiple payment methods, express and same-day delivery, and click-and-collect.

Shoppers particularly appreciated the ability to click back to the product from the basket for a final review, and thoughtful touches like gift wrapping and personalised messaging added a premium feel.

“Sir the Label excels in premium elegance and flow, with a clean, single-page layout and thoughtful UX touches like clickable product reviews from the cart, minimal distractions, and a beautiful gift wrapping option that enhances the boutique feel,” commented Osthus.

There was one thing that could be improved, as many shoppers wished for the ability to leave delivery instructions or provide authority to leave.

Oz Hair & Beauty: Packed with convenience

Oz Hair & Beauty boasts a broad range of flexible delivery and payment options, and a smooth, user-friendly flow.

Shoppers particularly appreciated the selection of shipping choices – from express, same-day and next-day delivery to click-and-collect and ParcelPoint. The option to ship to a workplace and include a company was another thoughtful detail.

Gift wrapping, post-checkout partner discounts, and a wide selection of payment methods (six in total) added further convenience and delight.

“Oz Hair & Beauty, meanwhile, delivers a functionally rich and perk-heavy checkout – not as boutique, but packed with convenience,” said Osthus. “From multiple shipping methods to post-checkout discounts and a wide payment range, their approach prioritises flexibility and added value at every step.”

The brand could add an option to leave delivery instructions or authority to leave, just like for Sir the label – something shoppers felt would have completed an otherwise exceptional experience.

Cotton On: speed, clarity and customer-first design

“Cotton On strikes a balance between efficiency and customer-centric design, offering speedy express checkout, clear UI, and an impressive spread of delivery and payment options,” said Osthus.

Shoppers consistently praised the process as simple, intuitive, and efficient, with a well-organised interface that made the entire flow, from cart to confirmation, feel smooth and frustration-free.

A real highlight was the wide variety of payment options, including Apple Pay, PayPal, and express checkout, as well as thoughtful delivery options – free shipping over a fair threshold, low-cost express post, authority to leave, click and collect, and the ability to leave free-text delivery instructions.

Other plus points were free shipping on first orders and post-purchase confirmations that arrived quickly and clearly.

However, some shoppers found it confusing that express shipping or Apple Pay were automatically selected, and others noted technical issues when using PayPal. A clearer guest checkout entry point and more intuitive labelling around ‘deliver to store’ would enhance clarity.

Factors determining a great checkout and payment experience

According to Osthus, shoppers want to be able to click on items in their basket without leaving the checkout page – whether it’s to double-check sizing, colours or reviews. Breaking the flow at this stage creates unnecessary friction.

Delivery flexibility is also key, she added. Most online shoppers want to avoid the post office at all costs, so including an ‘authority to leave’ option – ideally with the ability to add specific instructions – goes a long way in reducing frustration and missed deliveries.

“And finally, don’t hide shipping costs. Shoppers notice when express shipping is pre-selected, or when fees only appear at the last step. Clear and upfront communication about thresholds and costs builds trust – and reduces cart abandonment,” Osthus concluded.

Inside Retail’s global head of news Robert Stockdill said the three retailers stood out for breaking the mould in the online sector.

“Each of these companies should be an inspiration and a role model for other online retailers, wherever they are operating, because they have cracked the code to balancing ways of encouraging incremental purchases with engaging, fast service delivery,” he said.

“Each offers an easy, logical process for customers who have decided what they want to buy and now want to pay quickly and conveniently and get on with their day.”