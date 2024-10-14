Charles & Keith co-founder Keith Wong on the brand’s global expansion 

o Charles & Keith’s co-founder and COO Keith Wong to learn further details on the company’s retail concept and global expansion strategy. Inside Retail: What criteria did you use to select the locations for these new flagship stores? Keith Wong: All our Charles & Keith flagships are situated in key shopping destinations with a brand-aligned image and an elevated positioning. Jewel Changi in Singapore for example, has become an iconic landmark for both locals and tourists alike, while Shibuya and Gangnam are arguably amongst the most vibrant fashion districts in Asia. For the latter two, securing impressive multi-storey street-facing units in these prime areas made them a natural choice for a more ambitious boutique concept. Chengdu, on the other hand, was selected as the location for our first China flagship in lieu of the city’s growing influence in local fashion, design and culture. It offers the perfect setting for our largest global store, allowing us to showcase the full breadth of our collections to a unique, trendsetting market. IR: What are the biggest challenges you anticipate in operating these new flagship stores in Asia? KW: On a more macro level, I truly believe as a brand we need to ensure all aspects of how we do business to stay relevant in the ever-evolving fashion industry. IR: Following these three flagship stores, what are your plans for further expansion? Are there other key cities or regions you’re targeting? KW: Charles & Keith is looking towards the West in terms of expansion; for now, this entails increasing brand awareness in key markets such as the UK and the US and consequently, growing our e-commerce business. However, in terms of brick and mortar, we’re likely to test the waters by way of collaborative pop-ups and showrooms in key cities such as New York and London, allowing customers a more tactile experience in the short to medium term. IR: How do you see the role of flagship stores evolving in your overall retail strategy? KW: We anticipate these stores will become key destinations for us to experiment and offer a fresh Charles & Keith retail experience that sparks excitement amongst our customers. IR: How do you plan to integrate local culture and preferences into these flagship stores while maintaining your brand identity? KW: With all our new openings, we want to ensure we stay true to brand codes, whilst injecting the personality of each individual city it calls home with one-of-a-kind features in the store, such as commissioning local creative talent to create special artworks. For instance, in Shibuya, we’ve incorporated modular furnishings that align with the Japanese preference for a contemporary space and integrated exclusive art pieces by local artist, Tomo Sakurai. The flagship store’s concept in Singapore on the other hand is a tribute to the courtyards of old shophouses in the city. It features customised displays uniquely shaped to reflect the island’s topography; whilst LED screens envelop the entire entrance of the store, highlighting a rich tapestry of breathtaking videos of nature in our home country. IR: How do you see these flagship stores contributing to your overall brand awareness and customer engagement strategies in the Asian market? KW: Our flagship stores play a crucial role in amplifying Charles & Keith’s premiumisation across Asia – the region in which we have the strongest foothold. They are intended to be a physical manifestation of our brand today, where elevated materials meld harmoniously with trendsetting style. From the textures of our interior to the presentation of the merchandise, our intent is to create spaces that allow for raw beauty to shine. IR: Can you touch on Charles & Keith’s brand refresh earlier this year? How are the customers responding to the new image? And what have the results been so far? KW: We had retained the same graphic identity for more than 20 years and it was time for an update, especially with the rollout of our sixth-generation store design and the introduction of the flagship concept – the latter of which debuted with our Gangnam duplex in September 2023. We worked with the renowned creative director Fabian Baron on this refresh, and the result was nuanced but elevated: Our new logo is modern whilst retaining a sense of familiarity. The premium L’initial line which is identifiable by the newly introduced emblem – through subtle tone-on-tone detailing on relevant products – has also been performing well. IR: Are there any exciting collaborations in the coming months? KW: From a retail experience perspective, we just wrapped up a pilot ‘Designer In Residence’ project at our Gangnam flagship with South Korean designer, Seokwoon Yoon that was launched during Seoul Fashion Week. The programme is intended to be a practical way to heighten the visibility of emerging design talent we have long-standing relationships – and great synergy – with, by leveraging our prime flagship locations to highlight their newest collections, while the novelty of bringing ready-to-wear into the store inspires customers on how to style our key seasonal products. We’ve also just launched a capsule with BLVCK Paris on October 1. The bold all-black four-piece collection includes a pair of sleek, gender-neutral boots, two versatile bags, and a teddy bear charm, merging Charles & Keith’s timeless elegance with BLVCK’s signature monochromatic palette. Another exciting forthcoming product collaboration is with PH5, slated for Spring 2025. We recently teased some of the footwear styles on their SS2025 runway at New York Fashion Week. Known for its futuristic knitwear, PH5 brings a fresh, playful edge and the collaboration promises to deliver vibrant easy-to-wear accessories.