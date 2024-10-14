BusinessStrategy

Charles & Keith co-founder Keith Wong on the brand’s global expansion 

By Tong Van
Singaporean label Charles & Keith is ramping up its global expansion, opening three flagship stores in Tokyo, Singapore, and China, following its concept debut in Seoul last year. While the company partnered with architectural firm David Chipperfield Architects Milan for its flagship store in the vibrant district of Shibuya Center-Gai, in China, Charles & Keith integrated Chengdu-exclusive features in collaboration with local artists to showcase local culture. Inside Retail spoke to Char

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay