Strand taps former Cue CEO Melanie Remai for new exec role

Australian luggage and travel retailer Strand has opened up a new role on its executive team for the former CEO of the sunken fashion company Cue Clothing Co.

Melanie Remai will be the inaugural chief product and marketing officer at Strand, as the retailer fast approaches its 100th anniversary. Remai left Cue during its failed sale process by owners Hilco Capital. Cue Clothing now sits in receivership as its administrators seek a buyer.

She has also spent time at Calvin Klein, Gap, Victoria’s Secret and Abercrombie & Fitch in her 25-year retail career. Before Cue, Remai was GM of the Country Road Group’s Trenery brand.

“Strand has an extraordinary Australian heritage, a loyal customer base and a strong foundation to build from,” Remai said. “Great fashion brands know how to evolve – they understand what makes them distinctive, but they’re never afraid to challenge themselves and respond to how their customers are changing.

“My ambition is to make Strand even more relevant, desirable and distinctive across product, brand and customer experience, in-store and digitally. I couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead.”

Strand’s CEO Felicity McGahan said the company is in the middle of the “most significant transition” in its history, referencing its expanded portfolio of brands and increasing store network.

“Mel brings a rare combination of global brand expertise and commercial instinct, and she’s exactly the partner we need to bring product, marketing and customer experience together as one story,” she added. “I couldn’t be more excited for what we’ll build together.”