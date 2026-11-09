BusinessOnline marketplaces

Fire, fines and a costly comeback: Coupang’s long road back to profit

Coupang truck
Put the fire and the fine to one side, and the core business looks healthier than its profit line. (Source: Coupang)
By Tong Van
After a data breach, a record fine and a warehouse fire, Coupang says its customers have come back, and many are spending more than ever. The New York-listed company reported third-quarter revenue of US$9.96 billion, up 7 per cent year on year. However, it posted an operating loss of $450 million, against a $162 million profit a year earlier, and a net loss of $501 million.  It is the company’s third consecutive quarterly loss, and the operating loss for the nine months of 2026 now stands

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