Why brand success starts with a creator

t they’ve only seen online. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner posts a single Instagram photo of her new lip kit and makes millions in one day, crashing her own website and sending shockwaves through the traditional beauty industry. Different products. Different audiences. Same outcome: chaos, sell-outs and headlines.This isn’t luck.It’s the new fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) playbook and it doesn’t start with a supermarket listing.It starts with a creator and an audience. Creator first, retail later For decades, building an FMCG brand meant years of R&D, securing retail distribution and hoping to get noticed among dozens of competitors on a crowded shelf. This model worked when supermarkets were the primary gateway to consumers and mass advertising could push awareness. But the rules have changed. Today, attention is the currency and it lives online in TikTok feeds, YouTube videos, Instagram stories and niche online communities. Content creators own this attention, often commanding audiences larger than entire countries. These aren’t passive followers; they’re loyal, engaged communities built over years of consistent content and trust. When a creator says, “I made this,” their audience doesn’t just buy it, they rally around it, turning launches into cultural moments. The result? A high-trust, high-speed sales channel that can outpace even the most aggressive traditional FMCG launch, sometimes moving more units in 24 hours than legacy brands do in a month. Why the old model is breaking The traditional FMCG launch model is creaking under its own weight. It’s slow, rigid and dependent on retail gatekeepers who move at a glacial pace compared with today’s consumer demand. The path from product idea to supermarket shelf is filled with months of negotiations, limited shelf space and tight margins that strangle growth potential. Here’s why grocery-first is losing its edge:• Speed: Retail listing cycles can take 6–12 months, while creators can go from concept to product in weeks.• Bureaucracy: Endless internal approvals and retailer processes slow innovation to a crawl.• Shelf constraints: Limited space and fixed planograms can’t keep up with viral demand.• Margin pressure: Slotting fees, promotions and retailer cuts strip profitability.• Cashflow issues: Delayed retailer payments tie up working capital. Meanwhile, a creator-led DTC brand can bypass all of this testing, launching and iterating at warp speed without gatekeepers. The creator’s structural advantage Creators don’t just have reach, they have cultural gravity. They set trends, shape conversations and create urgency in ways corporate ad campaigns can’t match. This isn’t just marketing, it’s community mobilisation. Their audiences trust them because they’ve built years of direct, unfiltered connection. They don’t fight for shelf space; they are the shelf. A single post can ignite nationwide, if not globally, outstripping supply in hours. This immediacy allows them to seize cultural moments instantly with a speed advantage that makes corporate innovation pipelines look glacial. It’s not retail vs. DTC, however, it’s the sequence Now, this isn’t a zero-sum game. It’s not that retailers must choose retail or DTC, they must choose when and how to do both, in the correct sequence. For example, should they start with DTC, then go retail? Starting DTC gives brands a controlled environment to learn fast, refine their offer and build a loyal following. It also means brands can test different products, marketing angles and customer journeys without the cost and complexity of supermarket distribution. In other words, DTC is the laboratory – the place to prove, adapt and perfect before going big. They start DTC to:• Prove product-market fit quickly.• Create scarcity-driven hype.• Keep control of margins, pricing and customer data. They don’t fight for shelf space; they are the shelf. Then, they move into retail with leverage, backed by real sales data, consumer demand and cultural buzz. Retail becomes an amplifier to scale what’s already working, rather than the starting point. By the time they enter retail, they aren’t pitching a risky new product, they’re offering a proven winner that consumers are already asking for. This flips the power dynamic and allows the brand to negotiate from strength rather than desperation. How traditional FMCG can adapt For legacy FMCG brands, this shift is both a threat and an opportunity. Adapting requires embracing new partnerships and new thinking. The brands that thrive will be the ones willing to rethink what it means to build products and who should have a voice at the table. Instead of relying solely on traditional market research, they can tap into the real-time insights and cultural instincts of creators who already know how to speak to their audiences. This requires a mindset shift: creators aren’t just amplifiers of a message, they are partners in shaping the message and the product itself. Brands must identify rising creators whose audience aligns with their market and partner with them as true co-founders, not spokespeople. That means:• Equity stakes and shared upside.• Creative input into formulation, packaging and branding.• Direct involvement in storytelling and launch strategy. When creators have ownership, their endorsement becomes part of their identity and their audience can feel that authenticity. Done right, this model creates a virtuous cycle: Creators feel invested, audiences feel represented and the brand gains momentum that no traditional advertising campaign could replicate. The non-negotiables for this new strategy Success in a creator-led launch isn’t just about influence, it’s about operational readiness. If you can’t deliver when the orders flood in, momentum evaporates fast. Too many FMCG hopefuls think that if they land a big influencer, the rest will take care of itself.The reality is the opposite: Creator attention will only magnify the weaknesses in your operations if you aren’t ready. The brands that succeed are those that pair cultural firepower with rock-solid execution behind the scenes. Every brand considering this model must have: Scalability: Manufacturing and logistics ready to handle viral spikes. Going viral means nothing if you can’t restock quickly and consistently. Fans will forgive a short-term sell-out, but they won’t wait months for your return. Robust DTC infrastructure: A seamless online buying experience, fast fulfilment and reliable delivery are non-negotiable. Consumers expect the same standards they get from Amazon and falling short risks losing hard-won trust. Social-first customer service: Support teams must be active in the same spaces where hype is generated. That means responding in comments, on social platforms and within hours, not days. Customer service becomes part of the marketing engine itself. Without these, even the most powerful launch can fall flat. Worse, it can backfire, turning excitement into disappointment and damaging both the creator’s reputation and the brand’s long-term potential. In this model, execution is the safety net that catches the momentum of influence and converts it into sustainable growth. This works in every category The creator-first playbook is not confined to a handful of flashy categories like energy drinks or cosmetics. It has universal application because at its heart, it’s about people and communities, not just products. Consumers trust creators as tastemakers and if that trust can move them to try a new sports drink or beauty product, it can also shift their preferences in categories as diverse as household goods, personal care, or even pet food. Consider snacks: A popular food influencer can take their recipe creations and turn them into packaged goods with immediate demand. Supplements are a natural fit, as health and fitness creators already guide their audience’s routines. Apparel is another obvious one. Lifestyle creators and athletes can move product as soon as they tie it to their personal brand. Even categories that feel ordinary, like cleaning products or kitchen staples, are ripe for disruption when paired with a creator who can reframe them as part of a lifestyle or daily ritual. The power lies in tapping into community trust and identity, not just category demand. By thinking beyond the obvious categories, brands can discover how truly universal this model can become. The FMCG blueprint for the next decade The shifts happening in FMCG aren’t abstract trends, they’re practical playbooks any brand can apply if they’re willing to adapt. The blueprint for the next decade is less about advertising budgets and more about partnerships, agility and sequencing. Traditional companies may feel daunted by the pace of change, but the path forward is clear if they break it into steps. This isn’t a one-off experiment; it’s a system that can be repeated across categories and scaled globally. To thrive in this new era, FMCG leaders should follow a clear roadmap: Find your creator partner early: Rising stars with loyal audiences are gold. The earlier you identify and support them, the more equity you build in the relationship. Give them real ownership: Equity, creative control and decision-making power ensure authenticity and keep the creator invested for the long term. Launch DTC first: Keep control of margins and customer relationships while gathering invaluable first-party data and consumer insights. Build for scale: Prepare operationally for rapid growth, from supply chain to fulfilment to customer service. Virality without readiness leads to burnout. Enter retail on your terms: Use retail as a growth accelerator, not a starting block. When you come with proven demand, you negotiate from strength rather than hope. By following these steps, brands position themselves not just to survive the coming wave of creator-led commerce, but to ride it to new levels of relevance and profitability. The FMCG brands of the last century were built on supermarket shelves.The FMCG brands of the next century will be built in social feeds. The only question is: Will you adapt now, or watch others take the shelf space in the minds of your customers? This story was featured in the October edition of Inside FMCG.