David Jones hits record traffic levels in receivership

The receivers and managers of David Jones say the sunken department store has experienced record footfall and online traffic since it entered voluntary administration.

Distressed lenders Hilco Global placed David Jones in administration and receivership on November 5. Christopher Hill, David McGrath and Joanne Dunn of FTI Consulting were appointed receivers and managers.

They told Inside Retail that David Jones remains fully operational in Australia and New Zealand. Some stockists, however, have been removing products from the shop floor across David Jones’ store network.

“We are grateful to the entire David Jones workforce who continue to work tirelessly to support and serve customers,” FTI Consulting said.

“Since the receivers’ appointment, foot traffic and sales throughout David Jones stores and online have been at record levels, reinforcing the public’s love for David Jones and support for an iconic Australian brand.”

This strong uptick in trading has led the receivers to order stock replenishments from some suppliers. We understand that the retailer will no longer be selling new gift cards, but will allow returns within 14 days of purchase.

FTI Consulting said the incidents of stock withdrawals were “limited”.

“Promotional activities in store and online will continue to be reviewed throughout the upcoming weeks, as they would in any trading period and particularly as we head towards Black Friday,” they added. “We look forward to continuing to welcome customers into David Jones’ stores to enjoy the unique David Jones shopping experience.”

No update was given on David Jones’ widespread store network, which has reportedly been under threat after talks broke down between the retailer and major landlord Scentre Group.