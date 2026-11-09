Featured PostDepartment stores

David Jones hits record traffic levels in receivership

Image of David Jones storefront
David Jones entered voluntary administration last week (Source: David Jones)
By Harry Booth

The receivers and managers of David Jones say the sunken department store has experienced record footfall and online traffic since it entered voluntary administration.

Distressed lenders Hilco Global placed David Jones in administration and receivership on November 5. Christopher Hill, David McGrath and Joanne Dunn of FTI Consulting were appointed receivers and managers.

They told Inside Retail that David Jones remains fully operational in Australia and New Zealand. Some stockists, however, have been removing products from the shop floor across David Jones’ store network.

“We are grateful to the entire David Jones workforce who continue to work tirelessly to support and serve customers,” FTI Consulting said. 

“Since the receivers’ appointment, foot traffic and sales throughout David Jones stores and online have been at record levels, reinforcing the public’s love for David Jones and support for an iconic Australian brand.”

This strong uptick in trading has led the receivers to order stock replenishments from some suppliers. We understand that the retailer will no longer be selling new gift cards, but will allow returns within 14 days of purchase.

FTI Consulting said the incidents of stock withdrawals were “limited”.

“Promotional activities in store and online will continue to be reviewed throughout the upcoming weeks, as they would in any trading period and particularly as we head towards Black Friday,” they added. “We look forward to continuing to welcome customers into David Jones’ stores to enjoy the unique David Jones shopping experience.”

No update was given on David Jones’ widespread store network, which has reportedly been under threat after talks broke down between the retailer and major landlord Scentre Group.

Recommended By IR

Supply chain IR Pro

Shelf appeal: How Bronte’s retail strategy is reshaping Australian body care

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Image of man buying groceries.
Supermarkets

Price and promotions are reshaping Australians’ grocery shopping habits

Darshana Gupta
Chatime
Regulatory

Chatime refutes franchisees’ claims in recent media report

Sarah Stowe
Image of Benjamin Ward.
Strategy

Dan Murphy’s appoints Super Retail Group’s Benjamin Ward as MD

Darshana Gupta
Enoia’s launch
Health & beauty IR Pro

Enoia’s founder on the brand’s debut and the emotional future of beauty retail

Tong Van
Image of Westfield logo.
Shopping centres & malls

Scentre Group sees increased visitation and sales across all Westfields

Darshana Gupta
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.