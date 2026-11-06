How is ELF Beauty sustaining growth beyond Rhode?

to grow between 22 per cent and 24 per cent in FY27, up from its previous forecast of 18 per cent to 20 per cent. Chief executive Tarang Amin attributed the company’s positive performance to its “passionate team of owners, deep engagement with our community and democratising access to the best of beauty”. The acquisition of Rhode, officially announced in May 2025, also contributed to ELF Beauty’s Q2 growth. Experts believe it will continue to drive growth in the months ahead. However, even excluding Rhode, Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, noted that “organic growth remains strong and is being driven by both volume and pricing. “There is also balance in geography, which means that while international is delivering stellar numbers, there’s still healthy expansion in the US,” he said. “A lot of this is underpinned by very strong product launches and a clear value position which is appealing to consumers.” What is ELF Beauty getting right Retail brand strategist and marketing consultant Bethany Paris Ramsay said the results reflect more than just the Rhode acquisition. “Rhode was a meaningful contributor, but the 51 per cent headline tells two stories,” Ramsay told Inside Retail. Ramsay said that, according to ELF Beauty, Rhode contributed about 16 percentage points of growth, while ELF Beauty’s organic sales grew by about 35 per cent. Meanwhile, its flagship ELF Cosmetics brand gained market share. “That matters because ELF Beauty is building a prestige business while its core affordable makeup brand is still winning shoppers. What ELF Beauty bought with Rhode was a brand people were already looking for,” Ramsay said. Barney Stacher, CEO of consultancy Retail OCD, also argued that the company’s recent growth should be attributed primarily to its overall approach to consumer satisfaction, rather than a single brand acquisition. “ELF Beauty has built a beauty business that understands how people discover, discuss and buy products today. It combines accessible pricing, a steady stream of product innovation and marketing that gives consumers something to talk about. Just as important, shoppers can move from seeing a product online to finding it at a retailer or buying it directly,” Stacher said. Looking ahead, Stacher cautioned that Hailey Bieber’s association with Rhode alone won’t keep the brand on a shelf or in a customer’s routine. “The opportunity for ELF Beauty is to help Rhode reach more shoppers, including through its international expansion, while preserving the distinct identity that made people interested in it in the first place,” he said. Can ELF Beauty keep up the momentum On an earnings call this week, Amin expressed confidence in international expansion and further widening Rhode’s retail reach. “We’re still in the early days of international expansion,” he said. Amin said that, on a trailing 12-month basis, international accounted for approximately 25 per cent of ELF Beauty’s net sales, compared to approximately 70 per cent for its legacy peers. “We believe this gap represents one of our biggest opportunities, and the demand is already there. About 65 per cent of ELF Cosmetics and 75 per cent of Rhode’s social following is outside the US. Even after Rhode’s launch in Europe, the brand is still only in 40 per cent of Sephora’s global doors,” he said. “We still have a lot further to go. There isn’t a market in the world that doesn’t want Rhode right now.” However, some experts remain wary of ELF Beauty’s ability to maintain its current growth rate. “All that said, I don’t think this kind of growth is the new normal and we can expect a return to lower, but still strong, numbers in subsequent quarters,” said Saunders. Ramsay also urged caution, noting that “Filling shelves for a major retail launch can give sales a big lift. I’d watch what Sephora needs to reorder once the initial excitement settles and whether the shoppers who came in for a Rhode lip treatment come back for another.” Stacher also questioned how much of ELF Beauty’s current momentum will translate into products “moving consistently off shelves and into repeat purchases once the excitement of a launch settles down?” Over the next few quarters, the company’s challenge will be to keep its namesake brand compelling on value and innovation while growing Rhode without making it feel overexposed. “A viral moment can get a product into the shopping basket. A good experience gets it back onto the shopping list,” concluded Stacher. Further reading: How Estée Lauder’s ‘Beauty Reimagined’ strategy paid off