BusinessStrategy

How is ELF Beauty sustaining growth beyond Rhode?

ELF Beauty’s fragrance line products.
“ELF Beauty has built a business that understands how people discover and buy products today.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
ELF Beauty has raised its full-year outlook following a strong second quarter and expectations of continued growth from its acquisition of Hailey Bieber’s brand Rhode. The company reported a 51 per cent year-on-year increase in net sales to US$520.8 million (A$755.9 million) for the quarter ended September 30. Meanwhile, net income climbed to about US$30 million ($43.5 million), up from just under US$3 million (A$4.4 million) a year earlier. As a result, ELF Beauty now expects net sales to gro

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