BusinessStrategy

Has Australian retail lost the art of selling?

an appointment with customer
“Give them a reason to want the product before you give them a reason to notice the price.” (Source: Supplied/JRNI)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Australian retail’s latest casualties make for uncomfortable reading. Cue and Veronika Maine entered administration in September, followed by BlackMilk Clothing in November. David Jones has now joined them. These failures raise difficult questions about outdated business models and rising operating costs, but also invite a broader discussion: have retailers lost sight of what truly motivates people to make a purchase today? For television shopping presenter Rozz Switzer, retailers need to unde

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