Has Australian retail lost the art of selling?

nderstand what customers are actually buying. They are not necessarily looking for another appliance or outfit, but an improvement in their lives. “After 30 years selling on television, I can tell you that people aren’t simply buying a product – they’re buying what they imagine that product will do for them,” Switzer told Inside Retail. The salesperson’s job is to make that possibility tangible. Give customers a reason beyond price Switzer learnt an early version of this lesson working at Just Jeans in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Someone might arrive looking for jeans, but staff would demonstrate how a belt, T-shirt and accessories could complete the outfit. “The jeans were one item; the outfit brought the whole look to life.” Rather than simply adding products to a transaction, the approach helped customers see how everything could work together. Anaconda has taken that principle into its Adventure HQ in Brendale, Queensland, which opened in September. Shoppers can test winter clothing in a snow cave and watch lure demonstrations in a barramundi tank. These experiences turn product claims into something tangible, helping customers understand how equipment performs before committing to a purchase. The challenge is to show customers what a product can do for them before reaching for a markdown. As peak season approaches, Switzer argued that retailers needed to establish desire before drawing attention to price. “Give them a reason to want the product before you give them a reason to notice the price,” she said. A promotion might encourage someone to try a retailer, but the product delivering on its promise creates a reason to return. Constant discounting, meanwhile, risks teaching customers that waiting is the better strategy. Make shopping worth participating in Rediscovering the art of selling also means giving customers something to participate in. Switzer pointed to Tupperware parties and the Avon lady, where demonstrations and conversation placed shopping within a social experience. Mecca’s current events calendar offers a contemporary application, with dry-styling sessions, makeup applications and express facials at selected stores. Its forthcoming Dyson sessions promise to show customers how to recreate a chosen hairstyle at home, pairing the experience with practical guidance. For retailers experimenting with live video, participation requires more than putting a presenter in front of a camera. “They forget it’s infotainment,” Switzer said. “Reading the packaging aloud isn’t much of a show.” Instead, she advocated demonstrating properly, involving viewers and responding directly to their concerns. If someone asks whether assembly is difficult, show the process. An explanation becomes more persuasive when customers can watch the evidence unfold for themselves. However, excitement cannot compensate for a frustrating transaction. Switzer warned that unexpected shipping charges, complicated checkouts and confusing returns could undo the confidence a retailer had created. In stores, staff must balance attentiveness with giving customers room to browse. “Nobody wants to be ignored, but nobody wants to be stalked through the knitwear either,” Switzer said. The experience needs to support the purchase, rather than introducing fresh reasons to abandon it altogether. With Black Friday already here, Switzer urged retailers to understand what customers value and can comfortably spend. Thoughtful bundles can offer discovery and indulgence, but their contents must belong together. “Customers can spot a box of leftovers with a ribbon on it,” she said. Better selling cannot rescue every troubled business but helping shoppers understand why something deserves a place in their lives offers a stronger foundation than simply asking them to buy more.