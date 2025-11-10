Shelf appeal: How Bronte’s retail strategy is reshaping Australian body care

udience. “Consumers wanted products that looked, felt and performed like prestige offerings, actually treated the skin without the intimidating price tags,” Gilbert, Bronte co-founder, told Inside Retail. “This insight shaped our retail strategy from the start: make elevated body care available where our customers already shop and ensure every touchpoint, from shelf to shower, feels effortless and premium.” Bronte’s launch into more than 500 bricks-and-mortar locations, including David Jones, Myer, Priceline and Atomica, ensures that a broad and diverse audience can discover, try and fall in love with the brand. Creating immersive retail experiences Bronte’s retail strategy is thoughtfully inclusive, avoiding the exclusivity often found in prestige beauty and instead striving for effortless premium experiences tailored to the needs of everyday women.​​ “Partnering with a combination of iconic Australian retailers allowed us to meet a wide range of people where they already shop, offering a tactile experience that body care demands,” Peressini told Inside Retail. “From prestige department stores to convenient pharmacies, these retailers let us reach a broad audience and allow Bronte to elevate how they experience body care each and every day.” Now Bronte is looking to set itself apart through intentional and inclusive in-store activations designed to bring the brand to life far beyond the product itself. The co-founders believe in the importance of engaging sensory experiences that encourage connection and belonging – a clear departure from the influencer-only exclusive events often seen in the beauty industry. Planned campaigns include events celebrating Peressini’s Nonna’s 100th birthday, ocean swimming festivals, extensive sampling and ongoing surprises that champion community over exclusivity.​ The brand’s visual identity reflects real skin and Australian living, eschewing AI-generated imagery in favour of honesty and efficacy. “Every touchpoint, from social media to in-store discovery, has been custom-created for each of our retail partners and is designed to create connection and authentic in-store experiences,” Gilbert said. Bronte’s storytelling blends local beach culture with Sicilian family legacy, creating an aesthetic that is both aspirational and grounded.​​ E-commerce is integrated with Bronte’s retail blueprint, enabling the brand to nurture community, gain real-time feedback and rapidly test new innovations. Success is measured by the consistency and connection customers feel with the brand, wherever they encounter it. “Building Bronte independently taught us to be intentional with every decision. Without external pressure, we’ve been able to grow at pace while focusing on long-term brand equity over short-term wins,” Gilbert said. “That same mindset now guides our retail partnerships. We move forward only when it feels authentic, sustainable and strategically aligned with our vision for lasting growth.” Australian values and local sourcing The brand’s commitment to accessibility is evident not only in distribution but also in product development, where powerful actives like niacinamide, glycerin and pro-vitamin B5 are paired with uniquely Australian botanicals for superior results at affordable price points.​ Another central pillar of Bronte’s retail strategy is its deep Australian roots. “Being Australian-made is part of our DNA,” Peressini stated. From sourcing local fill to partnering with packaging manufacturing to design and creative partners, Bronte’s approach is about collaborating with Australian businesses at every possible touch point. This strategy is more than just a marketing angle – it is a core part of the brand’s operational agility. By building a localised supply chain and prioritising transparency, Bronte’s co-founders can respond quickly to stock needs and create locally relevant in-store content that feels timely and bespoke. Gilbert and Peressini are passionate about connecting with customers over shared values, including sustainability, provenance, and quality craftsmanship. This authenticity resonates not only with customers but also with retailers looking for meaningful brand partnerships. “We prioritised local wherever possible, partnering with family-owned suppliers and manufacturers who share our values,” they note. No element – from bottle design to packaging – is left to chance. Everything is an intentional celebration of the Australian lifestyle and the co-founders’ collective heritage, including Peressini’s Sicilian family roots and Gilbert’s upbringing in Queensland’s surf culture.​ This emphasis on local craftsmanship is coupled with modern approaches to retail, including immersive shelf displays, educational QR content and social-driven discovery moments that unite physical and digital channels for a seamless brand experience. Whether customers interact with Bronte online or in-store, the experience is consistent, intentional and deeply personal.​ “We love retail touchpoints that bring all these moments together, like dedicated off-location activations where all these retail touchpoints can come together to create a fully immersive branded in-store experience,” Gilbert concluded.