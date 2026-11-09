Goldfield & Banks makes flagship debut in Sydney’s Strand Arcade

The country’s first luxury fragrance house is opening a flagship boutique in Sydney’s Strand Arcade this December.

It will be Goldfield & Banks’ first store of its kind, coming in time for its 10th anniversary. Founded in Sydney in 2016, Goldfield & Banks now sells its products in more than 80 countries, including at luxury department stores such as Harrods, Selfridges and Saks.

Founder Dimitri Weber said the upcoming opening in Sydney is a “dream come true”.

“What started as a vision to share the beauty of Australia through fragrance has grown into a brand recognised around the world,” Weber added.

“To now have a permanent home in the Strand Arcade, one of Sydney’s most iconic destinations, feels very special. It’s a celebration of everything we’ve achieved over the past decade and an exciting new chapter.”

Goldfield & Banks said the flagship will offer an immersive experience displaying its full fragrance collection. It was designed in partnership with Australian interior designer Brahman Perera.

“Goldfield & Banks isn’t simply selling fragrance; it’s telling stories about Australia,” Perera said. “That gave us permission to think beyond traditional retail and create something much more immersive.”

The retailer also partnered with Prestige Brands Australia, its Australian distributor.

“I wanted to create a modern, free-spirited Australian boutique that feels comfortable and welcoming, not just a traditional retail store,” said Weber.

“Brahman has a beautiful understanding of Australian materials, colour and light, and together we’ve created a space that reflects the spirit of Goldfield & Banks.

“More than somewhere to discover fragrance, I want this to be a destination where people can experience our world, connect with the stories behind our creations and discover the extraordinary beauty of Australia.”