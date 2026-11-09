BusinessStrategy

Birkenstock’s Evelyn Chua on learning from the community before the store

Evelyn Chua
Evelyn Chua oversees eight markets as Birkenstock’s MD for Southeast Asia and Australia.
By Tong Van
Birkenstock took over the playground at New Bahru, the creative cluster built into the former Nan Chiau High School campus on Kim Yam Road in Singapore’s River Valley. Stickers covered the slides, an oversized shoebox displayed the Arizona and other key styles, and tenants including bag-making studio Make by Ginlee and leather-craft concept Crafune worked the brand into their own workshops. The activation was Singapore’s version of Walk Naturally, Birkenstock’s global campaign built on the

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