Birkenstock’s Evelyn Chua on learning from the community before the store

the idea that its contoured footbed lets people walk as they would barefoot. It was due to close on October 12 but ran for an extra two weeks after strong demand for workshop places. Evelyn Chua oversees eight markets as Birkenstock’s MD for Southeast Asia and Australia. She joined the company in 2024 after six years at DFS, where she led the Singapore and Myanmar business, followed by a role as chief commercial officer at e-commerce enabler Synagie. Inside Retail spoke with her shortly before the New Bahru activation closed. Inside Retail: Let’s start with Walk Naturally. What is the campaign, and why bring it to New Bahru? Evelyn Chua: Walk Naturally is a global campaign designed to help people understand what we mean by walking as nature intended. It’s one of the guiding principles behind how we present Birkenstock. The idea is to walk as if you were barefoot, and that’s what our footbed allows you to do. We wanted to take the campaign into different markets and localise it, and New Bahru is where we activated it in Singapore. People often ask why we chose it. Birkenstock is a heritage brand with more than 250 years of history, so when we looked for a place to tell that story, we wanted somewhere with a history of its own, somewhere rich in craft and connection. New Bahru used to be a school compound. It’s now a community space where local brands have stores, and there’s the playground, cafés and restaurants, workshops, and wellness offerings like Pilates and bath clubs. It brings a lot of different people and activities together, and that resonated with us as a brand. IR: What did the activation look like on the ground? EC: We took over the playground and made fun stickers for children to enjoy on the slides, and we built a large shoebox showcasing some of our key styles, including the Arizona. The tenants have a strong focus on craft, so we partnered with some of them to bring Birkenstock into their workshops. At Make by Ginlee, for example, people who sign up for a bag-making workshop receive a 3D-printed Birkenstock sandal charm to hang on their bag. It’s very cute. We also worked with Crafune, a leather-making concept there. That’s how we combine what the tenants already offer with what we bring as a brand, so it becomes a shared story. Walk Naturally is activated differently in every country. At New Bahru, the point isn’t to change the way people buy. It’s about how we integrate into an existing community and build meaningful connections with the people who are already there. IR: How have people responded? EC: We opened on 18 September and originally planned to run until October 12, but the response was so strong that we extended it by two weeks. We’ve seen it both in workshop sign-ups with the different tenants and in engagement from the community. On social media, people have been saying things like, ‘Wow, I never knew so much about Birkenstock.’ That’s exactly the reaction we wanted. Visitors can have their feet and shoe size measured and try the footbed to feel how it works, so it’s a real opportunity to educate people about what we stand for. New Bahru also isn’t only for locals. It’s increasingly drawing tourists from Europe, the US and elsewhere in Asia who come to learn about Singapore, so it lets us show the brand to a global audience from here. IR: What have you learned from activating inside a community that you wouldn’t get from customer data or a conventional retail activation? EC: Being in an external space lets us connect with people who already intend to visit that place but may never have had the chance to learn about our brand. That means we hear the questions people ask when they meet us for the first time. We have an information booth near the playground with brochures explaining the activation, and visitors can explore the tenants and take part in a stamping activity. The first thing our booth staff usually hear is, ‘What is this?’ or ‘What are you doing here? Can you tell me more?’ That opens up a discovery process that doesn’t always happen in a store, where customers tend to walk in because they want to look at or try a particular product. The journey shifts from interest in a product to interest in the brand. We clearly believe in data-led decisions, but here we’re doing the opposite: going out into the community to learn first, then deciding how to improve our stores. Purchases, foot traffic and other data are still just as important in shaping how we build stores. This is another route to understanding what consumers want to know, and it shows us the gaps in our knowledge. When you stay inside your own environment, you’re not aware of what you don’t know. This keeps us curious. IR: You oversee eight markets. What changes in the way you think about customers as you move between them? EC: Some people see Southeast Asia as one market, but we’re dealing with eight very different ones. Shopping in Singapore is very different from Malaysia and Indonesia, and Thailand and Vietnam are different again. I’m a strong advocate of localisation, and when I visit, I try to stay grounded in each market and understand what it needs. Take shopping environments. This region is much more mall-dominated than Europe or the US. But in Vietnam there are also beautiful shopping streets that let us create a different kind of retail experience, and we’re exploring that there. In Indonesia, Jakarta is highly urban, while Bali has a very different wellness and beach culture. So rather than applying one approach everywhere, we look at what makes each city special and how to bring that into the way Birkenstock connects with people, which centres on walking naturally. Walking naturally in Jakarta is very different from walking naturally in a high-traffic location in Vietnam, and different again in Bali. A few months ago, we opened a concept store in Ubud called Birkenstock Umah Ubud. ‘Umah’ means ‘home’, and we name our locations according to how we want to present each space. We created a dedicated community area there, so as well as shopping and learning about the brand, visitors can join sound-healing sessions and yoga classes in the store. IR: Does each market need its own interpretation of community-led retail? EC: The broad principle is the same everywhere: bringing people together in a local community space. What differs is how we put it into practice and how we interact with people. What works in Australia may not work in Singapore or Thailand. Some ideas do travel, though. In Thailand we organised a pet walk, where people wore their Birkenstocks and walked together with their dogs, because walking your dog is part of everyday life. The dogs even wore Birkenstock scarves. That kind of activation can be adapted for other markets depending on the environment. We learn from one another and share what works, while challenging ourselves to think creatively about localising it. IR: Is the role of physical retail different in Australia compared with Southeast Asia? EC: Cultural habits differ, and so does the way people want to spend their time shopping. One obvious difference is trading hours. In Australia, many stores close by 7pm, whereas some of our stores in Asia stay open until 11pm, or even midnight in some busy cities. So the retail environment is already quite different. From a Birkenstock perspective, though, the experience should be consistent. Whether someone walks into one of our stores in Australia, Singapore, the Philippines or Indonesia, we want to evoke the same emotions. We focus on the foundations: how we train our teams, how we select our assortment and how we present products through visual merchandising. Then we add small elements of local culture to give customers a little surprise when they visit. IR: What’s one thing you would never assume about a customer just because you know which market they come from? EC: I’ve been in retail for more than 18 years, and when I started, it was very channel-specific. Travel retail was travel retail, and department-store shopping was department-store shopping. Stores and online were separate; online was still early, and marketplaces and brand.com sites weren’t established the way they are now. Today everything is integrated. People shop across channels and categories, and a store that once sold only footwear now sells shoe-care and care-essential products as well. What stops us making assumptions is curiosity and a willingness to keep learning. One principle I teach myself, my team and my children is to stay curious, because you don’t know what you don’t know. I see every interaction, including this one, as a chance to discover something. I also encourage my team, and myself, to work in stores during peak periods like Christmas and New Year. Rather than staying in the office looking at numbers on a screen, we volunteer on the shop floor so we can spend time with real customers and see what’s happening on the ground. Consumers today are well travelled and get information from everywhere, including the internet, TikTok, Xiaohongshu, and Instagram, and every channel and every generation interprets things differently. You have to keep learning. IR: After all that time in the industry, what still excites you about physical stores? EC: Honestly, I love shopping. I also love seeing new retail formats. If you work in retail, you need to understand what’s happening across the industry, online and offline. I tell people in e-commerce to get out of the office and walk the streets, because it’s very different from the online environment. And I tell people in physical retail to go online and see how consumers engage with websites and social platforms. I’m a consumer myself, and I think that matters. Going into a store, walking around, looking at products, trying them on and making a purchase. Going through that journey myself is what keeps me motivated. Further reading: Blvck Paris founder on licensing, Asia and the stores he wants customers to stay.