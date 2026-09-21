BusinessStrategy

Panpuri’s founder Vorravit Siripark on protecting a philosophy at scale

Panpuri
“Sustainable growth isn’t about saying yes to every opportunity.” (Source: Panpuri)
By Tong Van
A year and a half after being acquired by Japanese beauty giant Kosé Corporation, Thai beauty and wellness brand Panpuri has been pushing deeper into Japan and China while doubling down on experiential retail at home, anchored by its Panpuri Wellness flagship at Bangkok’s Gaysorn. Panpuri’s founder Vorravit Siripark spoke with Inside Retail about learning to slow down and the discipline of refusal to build a sustainably growing business. Inside Retail: Your mornings begin with breathwork an

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

woman wearing yellow and white dress passing on road
Marketing IR Pro

Beyond influencer marketing: Who are the new tastemakers in retail?

Nikita Walia
Bakers Delight’s newest store
Strategy

Bakers Delight unveils small footprint bakery to kickstart growth

Sarah Stowe
Luxury IR Pro

Christian Louboutin, Jaden Smith and the rise of celebrity creative directors

Tong Van
Miu Miu bag charms
Luxury IR Pro

Battle for relevance: Why some legacy brands click with Gen Z and others don’t

Samantha Marshak
The-Iconic-website
Online marketplaces

The Iconic launches loyalty program

My Nguyen
Image of Jevan Bouzo.
Fuel & convenience

Viva Energy’s retail chief to depart

Darshana Gupta
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay