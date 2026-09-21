IR ProStrategy

Can Bluey avoid the merchandising trap that caught Star Wars?

What Bluey can learn from Star Wars merchandise blunder. (Source: BCF)
By Tahlia Whitfield
Every great children’s franchise eventually acquires a second life through merchandise. The characters leave the television and turn up in toy aisles, clothing and lunchboxes. Star Wars learnt the limits of that abundance after The Phantom Menace, when the franchise’s merchandise was produced in such quantities that unsold memorabilia ended up heavily discounted. Darth Vader was flogging Woolworths UK, a miniature Vader was helping Volkswagen sell Passats and by 2012, Yoda was selling Vo

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

woman wearing yellow and white dress passing on road
Marketing IR Pro

Beyond influencer marketing: Who are the new tastemakers in retail?

Nikita Walia
Bakers Delight’s newest store
Strategy

Bakers Delight unveils small footprint bakery to kickstart growth

Sarah Stowe
Luxury IR Pro

Christian Louboutin, Jaden Smith and the rise of celebrity creative directors

Tong Van
Miu Miu bag charms
Luxury IR Pro

Battle for relevance: Why some legacy brands click with Gen Z and others don’t

Samantha Marshak
The-Iconic-website
Online marketplaces

The Iconic launches loyalty program

My Nguyen
Image of Jevan Bouzo.
Fuel & convenience

Viva Energy’s retail chief to depart

Darshana Gupta
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay