DFS CEO Benjamin Vuchot is leaving the group

LVMH-owned travel retail group DFS has announced the departure of its chairman and CEO Benjamin Vuchot, who is leaving the company to pursue other professional interests.

Vuchot was previously regional president of Asia North at DFS Group from 2011 to 2017 before becoming president of Asia at Sephora. He returned to the travel retailer as chairman and CEO in October 2020.

“We thank Benjamin for his strong leadership of DFS through the very challenging Covid pandemic times to emerge as a leaner, more efficient and more focused organisation,” said Toni Belloni, senior non-executive DFS Group board director, in a post on LinkedIn.

“Importantly, Benjamin also led the development of the Hainan Yalong Bay project, which will become a major pillar of DFS’ future growth.”

Ed Brennan has been appointed interim chairman and CEO, effective November 1. He has been a non-executive director for the past four years and has over 25 years of experience at the company.