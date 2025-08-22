Can Claire’s compete with Shein and TikTok to win the hearts of Gen Alpha?

ransaction. The purchase agreement includes a US$36 million “seller note,” payable to Claire’s upon closing, subject to purchase price adjustments. Ames Watson has already provided a US$22.5 million deposit for the acquisition. The sale includes Claire’s intellectual property and a “significant number” of stores in Canada and the US, with many locations still set to be liquidated. Lawrence Berger, co-founder of Ames Watson, said his company will work closely with the Claire’s team to ensure a seamless transition and create a renewed path to growth for the brand. However, this may be easier said than done, given Claire’s track record of bankruptcy filings and diminished sales, due to increased competition ​​and tariff-related supply-chain costs and uncertainty. What retail experts think about Claire’s agreement with Ames Watson Global Data’s managing director Neil Saunders told Inside Retail that Claire’s faces two main challenges under Ames Watson. “The first is financial, stemming largely from its debt burden. The acquisition by private equity resolves this in the near term as the brand will sit within a better capitalised organisation,” said Saunders. However, even if significant leverage has been used, the fix may prove to be just temporary, he said.“The second challenge is the proposition,” he elaborated. “Claire’s has been losing market share to sharper competitors like Lovisa, which are more closely aligned with the tastes of younger shoppers.” Saunders also pointed out that over the past few years, Claire’s has increasingly felt pressure from online players, including Amazon, Temu and platforms like TikTok Shop. “These are much more difficult things to course correct as they necessitate Clarie’s reconnecting with youth culture. That requires new marketing, new look stores, new product assortments, and so forth. Basically, it’s a complete overhaul of the brand, which can be expensive and take time to deliver,” said Saunders. Similarly, Melissa Minkow, CI&T’s global director of retail strategy, noted that speciality retail can be a very challenging space. “Claire’s has a narrow offering, and in order to capture Gen Z and Gen Alpha’s hearts the way they did Millennials, they’d need to work on product differentiation and pricing strategy,” she said. “They don’t really sit at a low enough cost or a high enough quality, nor have they had a unique enough assortment. Something major has to change.” Josh Holmes, head of research at Retail Economics, made a similar point in a post on LinkedIn. “Claire’s has been granted a lifeline, but it won’t be a quick fix,” said Holmes. Can Claire’s capture the hearts of Gen Z and Alpha consumers? “For years, Claire’s was a rite of passage – the go-to for first piercings and teen accessories. But it has struggled to keep up with shifting expectations,” remarked Holmes. In addition to a failure to keep up with trend-spotting, which digital-first players like Shein and Temu have excelled at, or leaning into accessible luxury, as aspirational jewellery brands such as Astrid & Miyu and Mejuri have done, Claire’s has been locked in its Y2K heyday. “Claire’s has found it hard to compete. Heavy debt and failed IPO attempts limited capacity to invest, and rising costs have strained a low-margin, high-volume model reliant on footfall that no longer exists at the same scale,” explained Holmes. “Many stores still look much the same as they did 20 years ago, while newer rivals deliver sharper, more relevant propositions.” However, one key advantage that Claire’s has is its household name status. “The brand still carries recognition and value, which explains why a buyer stepped in,” said Holmes. Whether Claire’s can turn its name recognition into renewed relevance remains to be seen. Minkow suggested the retailer can revive itself by elevating its digital presence. For example, competing players, such as Tini Luxe, offer digital tools that allow consumers to plan out their piercing alignment before going to stores for an appointment. Another option would be an app that allows users to build mood boards of different jewelry looks, either matching the latest fashion trends or outfits they already have in their closets. Whether or not Claire’s creates the 2025 version of Cher Horowitz’s dress-up module in Clueless, which would certainly appeal to the tech-savvy Gen Z shopper, it’s clear the retailer has its work cut out for it. “Without bold reinvention of stores, product and experience, this lifeline could prove short-lived,” concluded Holmes.