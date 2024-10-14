CareersShopping centres & malls

Lendlease names ex-Bunnings CEO John Gillam as chairman

By Celene Ignacio

Lendlease has named former Bunnings CEO John Gillam as its new chairman, effective November 15, succeeding Michael Ullmer.

Gillam is currently the chair of Nufarm, the VetPartners Group, and BlueFit and a director of the Clontarf Foundation.

Prior to that, he served as chairman of CSR and Officeworks.

“John is a highly experienced chairman who brings deep strategic and commercial acumen and a strong track record of operational delivery and execution in both executive and non-executive roles working for some of Australia’s largest companies,” Lendlease said in a statement.

“His successful leadership of Bunnings Group through its formative expansion demonstrates his absolute focus on instilling the right culture to deliver bottom-line outcomes and drive security holder returns.”

The new chairman appointment comes at a time when Lendlease is simplifying its organisation, recycling $4.5 billion of net capital, with $2.8 billion targeted by June 30 of next year.

