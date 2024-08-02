BusinessMarketing

The future of beauty packaging: sustainable, high-tech and customised

By Shanthi Murugan
Fact: I unashamedly judge a book by its cover. It’s a thing. This is why I jumped at the chance to interview Juan Campderá Lozano, the founding partner and CEO of Aktiva Brand Experience Design; a leading European creative agency in branding, packaging, and communication for the premium sector. Lozano is a regular commentator on packaging design specific to the beauty industry. I’ve followed his musings for some time and always love to read about the industry’s evolution. Cons

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay