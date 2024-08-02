The future of beauty packaging: sustainable, high-tech and customised

Considering that many advancements overseas influence future trends for the Australian market, I figured it my duty to bring back any valuable insights about what’s to come. If you’re a brand aiming to stay ahead of the competition and ensure that your packaging makes a strong impact in the future, keep reading. When I first asked Lozano about his predictions for the future of beauty packaging he told me there are three key areas for innovation that brands, manufacturers and supply chains should have an understanding of. Whilst not all of the technologies and innovations we discussed are new, the adoption of these developments by major and emerging brands makes it exciting. The more these innovations are adopted and brought to the end consumer, our world of consumerism will continue to evolve in the most exciting of ways. Sustainability Not surprisingly, Lozano kicked off our discussion by discussing sustainability. “Sustainability is no longer a niche demand but a mainstream expectation. As environmental awareness grows, new generations demand sustainable packaging, and this will intensify. We will see future innovations and advancements in biodegradable materials, plant-based plastics, and zero-waste packaging solutions. Brands will likely adopt circular economy principles, focusing on refillable and reusable containers. This shift is driven by both consumer demand and regulatory pressures aimed at reducing environmental impact.” As a marketer, I see more and more brands adopting these technologies, impacting the supply chain and creating a more meaningful brand experience for the end consumer. I share some of my favourites with Lozano, telling him my two absolute must-haves are the L’Occitane’s Shea Hands & Body Wash Refill and Nécessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus Refill. The next step forward is a brand like PLUS, who manufacture body wash sachets that dissolve down your drain in under 30 seconds. I understand the positive impact on the environment and think it’s brilliant, though, I’m not quite sure I’m ready for that just yet. Advanced technologies Something that goes hand-in-hand these days is a consideration of technology. Lozano often writes about the ways technology has advanced the packaging industry. He walks me through his predictions, telling me, “The future will see even more sophisticated smart packaging technologies. Innovations like AI-powered personalisation, blockchain for transparency in sourcing and production, and enhanced AR experiences will become commonplace. These technologies will provide deeper insights into product usage and preferences, allowing brands to tailor their offerings more precisely to individual consumers.” “Future packaging will be hybrid, think of a blend of multiple trends, such as sustainable materials combined with smart features. For example, a biodegradable container with an embedded NFC tag provides product details and usage tips. This hybrid approach will cater to diverse consumer needs, balancing eco-friendliness with technological advancements.” For those who are wondering, NFC tags are a small, wireless chip and antenna embedded in packaging, that can store and transmit data to nearby NFC-enabled devices, such as smartphones, tablets, or NFC readers. This is where tech gets juicy. The use of NFC tags will enable consumers and brands the ability to check the authenticity of a product, putting pressure on the pesky grey market. It will limit the need for excessive packaging and labels as the chip provides the consumer with the necessary ingredients and product information, reducing consumer waste. And it will also allow consumers access to promotions. The best part is, unlike QR codes, NFC tags are discreet and won’t ruin the product design, so your creative team will thank you. If you want to know more, Clinique was one of the first to use this technology on a limited-edition tub of Moisture Surge 100H. Customisation and personalisation An exciting development is the continued advancement of personalisation. Lozano explains, “With the rise of AI and data analytics, packaging will become more personalised. Brands will offer customisable packaging options ad hoc, enabling consumers to select designs in real-time, messages, or features that resonate with them. This level of personalisation not only enhances the consumer experience but also strengthens brand loyalty.” I think of personalised travel kits that allow you to pick and choose which core staples you take with you, placing them into branded FDA-approved packaging. As our chat comes to a close, Lozano is keen to make sure it’s known that these innovations will come with end-to-end impact. “But remember, the pressure to reduce waste and enhance the user experience will drive the development of more sustainable, intelligent, and personalised packaging solutions. And this load will be carried by the supply chain, manufacturers and finally through the brands.” It’s clear, the future of packaging is no longer just for the brave.