Can Endeavour’s board steady the ship ahead of a new CEO era?

comprising an estimated 1700 liquor stores. In the space of less than a year, the company has lost both its long-standing CEO, Steve Donohue, and, most recently, its executive chairman, Ari Mervis, whose sudden resignation on August 3, citing board disagreements, has cast fresh scrutiny over the group’s internal alignment. In an announcement to the ASX last week, the company revealed that Mervis stepped down effective August 3, citing disagreements with the board. The immediate departure marks the second major leadership transition for the group, which is also welcoming a new incoming CEO, former Virgin Australia chief executive, Jayne Hrdlicka, who will commence her position on January 1, 2026. Until then, the board has moved swiftly to implement interim leadership. Lead independent director Duncan Makeig, who has served on the board since June 2021 and stepped into the lead director role earlier this year, will serve as interim chair while leading the search for a permanent, independent successor. Meanwhile, chief financial officer Kate Beattie has been elevated to interim CEO, continuing her nearly decade-long tenure with the business. Hrdlicka has already begun consulting on Endeavour’s “strategy refresh”, contributing two days a week in preparation for her official start in the new year. The strategy review will encompass retail, hotels and the pinnacle drinks portfolio, and will focus on unlocking long-term shareholder value, according to Makeig. The board acknowledged Mervis’s service to Endeavour, describing the company as one with a unique asset base and irreplaceable opportunities. However, his abrupt resignation amid board disagreements has raised questions about alignment at the top, especially as the business steers through its most complex operating environment since its demerger. The leadership update was delivered alongside a preliminary FY25 trading update. Sales are forecast to reach $12.06 billion, a modest decrease from FY24’s $12.3 billion considering a 52 week period in FY25. With shifting leadership and a strategy overhaul in motion, Endeavour enters FY26 at a critical turning point that may test Hrdlicka’s mandate and the board’s ability to realign on a vision for the group’s future. Endeavour’s history In June 2021, Woolworths Group completed the demerger of Endeavour Group, listing the company independently on the ASX, with Steve Donohue serving as the CEO and managing director of Endeavour Group and Peter Hearl, the inaugural chair. Donohue and Hearl led the company through its demerger from Woolworths and its first three full financial years as an independent entity, before Donohue announced his departure in September last year after 30 years with the business and over six years in the CEO role. In early 2024, Hearl too stepped aside and Mervis, an experienced leader with prior roles at Myer, McPherson’s, Accolade Wines and Murray Goulburn, took the helm as chairman. Between FY21 and FY24, Endeavour Group delivered a steady financial performance, navigating through the formative years of life beyond Woolworths and maintaining operational stability in its first year as a standalone entity. Endeavour Group’s financial snapshot: Sales revenue grew from $11.6 billion in FY21 to $12.3 billion in FY24 Earnings before interest and taxes rose from $899 million in FY21 to $1.1 billion in FY24 Net profit peaked at $529 million in FY23, then fell to $512 million in FY24 Operating cash flow comprised $1.2 billion in FY24 Earnings per share dropped (slightly) from 29.5c in FY21 to 28.6c in FY24 Dividends held steady at 21.8c in FY24, matching FY23 after two years of growth. The Mathieson family’s influence A recurring question is whether Endeavour’s boardroom activity orbits around the influence of its largest shareholder, the Mathieson family. Bruce Mathieson Sr, a founding partner in Woolworths’ ALH Group and holder of a significant 15 per cent stake in Endeavour, has also historically held considerable influence over the company’s strategic direction. Mathieson Sr has been a vocal critic of the company’s performance, advocating for leadership changes and opposing asset sales he believed would undermine long-term shareholder value. Reported in The Australian late last year, Mathieson Sr said he welcomed Donohue’s departure, stating he should have “departed a long time ago”. After retiring from the board in 2022, he passed the baton to his son, Bruce Mathieson Jr. However, in a related move to Hearl’s exit in January last year, Mathieson Jr also resigned from the board effective June 30, last year. Future outlook The leadership vacuum and strategic uncertainty at Endeavour Group have left investors with more questions than clarity. Following Mervis’ abrupt exit, Makeig confirmed the company is undertaking “a very open-ended strategic review and includes all possible outcomes,” in response to analyst queries about a potential separation of its hotels and liquor businesses, The Australian Financial Review reported. Endeavour this morning confirmed it has brought in Bain & Company to lead the review. A former Bain partner, Hrdlicka has previously engaged the firm during her leadership at Virgin Australia and A2 Milk Company, a pattern that possibly suggests she may lean on familiar counsel to steer strategic transformation. Tensions surrounding Mervis’ departure remain largely behind closed doors. “The role of executive chair is a complex one,” Makeig said in the investor and analyst call, adding that the board and Mervis have had numerous discussions as they navigated his tenure and the conversations that led to Mervis’ resignation within the board are confidential. As the company looks ahead to FY25 results and a strategic overhaul, further disruptions are not a certainty but possible. In the wake of a 22 per cent drop in share price over the past year, all eyes are on incoming Hrdlicka and whether she can chart a clearer path forward.