McDonald’s sizzles in Q2 with sales surge and menu innovation

In the US, comparable sales grew 2.5 per cent. (Source: McDonald's)
By Irene Dong

McDonald’s reported strong second-quarter results, driven by continued international expansion and new menu initiatives.

Net income rose to US$2.25 billion, up from $2.02 billion a year earlier, an 11 per cent increase. Revenue climbed 5 per cent to $6.84 billion, bolstered by solid comparable sales across all major markets.

Global comparable sales increased by 3.8 per cent. In the US, comparable sales grew 2.5 per cent, supported by promotional campaigns including the Minecraft-themed Happy Meal and the introduction of McCrispy Chicken Strips. 

Internationally operated markets experienced a 4 per cent rise in comparable sales, while developmentally licensed markets expanded by 5.6 per cent.

“Our 6 per cent global systemwide sales growth this quarter is a testament to the power of compelling value, standout marketing, and menu innovation, proving again that when we stay focused on executing what matters most to our customers, we grow,” said chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski. 

“Our technology investments and ability to scale digital solutions at speed will continue to elevate the McDonald’s experience for customers, crew, and our global system.” 

McDonald’s continues to accelerate its global footprint, with plans to open approximately 2200 new restaurants worldwide this year, focusing particularly on emerging markets. 

Menu innovation remains a core part of McDonald’s growth strategy. The company recently reintroduced McCrispy Strips, crispy, golden-brown all-white meat chicken tenders, after a five-year absence from the menu.

“The demand for chicken strips has been remarkable to see across the industry, so we knew we had to deliver something so craveable that it was worth the wait,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald’s.

“We took our time, listened to our fans and created a product we knew they would crave. And the best part is we’re just getting started.”

