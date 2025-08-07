National Indigenous Fashion Awards 2025 winners revealed

Indigenous Fashion Projects (IFP) has announced seven recipients of its annual National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NIFA).

The ceremony celebrates the excellence and innovation of Australian First Nations peoples in fashion and textiles.

Miimi & Jiinda’s Melissa Greenwood won the business achievement award, with Rhonda Sharpe, of Yarrenyty Arltere Artists, winning the textile design award.

Cindy Rostron won the Cecilia Cubillo young achiever award, with Cleonie Quayle taking home the wearable art award.

The traditional adornment award went to Rena Ngalinggama Guyula of Gapuwiyak Culture and Arts, and Clair Helen Parker won the fashion designer award.

Jilamara Arts and Crafts Association and Tiwi Artists won the community collaboration award.

The Djilpin Arts artists’ collaboration with Kate Sale & Fiona Gavino won the highly commended award at NIFA.

The ceremony was hosted by Megan Waters on Larrakia Country at the Deckchair Cinema in Darwin, with Honourable Jinson Anto Charls as special guest.