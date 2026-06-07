What can supermarket aisles tell us about consumer confidence?

eaper home-brand option. These decisions are being influenced by price, more often than not. This plays out most obviously in supermarkets, where food spending is frequent and necessary, while in other categories, purchases can be delayed during tough times. In grocery, the pressure first shows up as switching behaviour, with customers moving between Woolworths, Coles, Aldi and IGA based on which brand looks cheapest that week. That switching is exactly why brand consistency matters, because when the customer is scanning for proof of why they should choose you every week, showing up with the same promise in every place they check builds trust. Switching has a dark side, too: if you train customers to respond only to the best price that week, you’re one catalogue drop away from losing them. Budgetary pressures creep into marketing The cost of living is persistent, so businesses can only focus on what they can control in the short term, and that short-termism is showing up in how advertising is bought and made. Industry data suggests that the traditional quarterly planning cycle is becoming obsolete. Retailers are now pivoting towards two-week “micro cycles”, where marketing decisions are tied directly to immediate trading windows and cost-price fluctuations rather than long-term brand goals. Marketing budgets are being released in smaller increments as briefs become more tactical and urgent. Channel mix is skewing towards social and digital content because it’s quick to market, agile and relatively cheap. The risk for retail brands is a high volume of reactive messaging that works until it doesn’t. If everything is always on special or pushed out through lo-fi production and the same influencer networks, nothing stands out. In grocery stores, particularly, if two retailers feel identical and both are running price messages, the winner is whoever looks cheaper that week and nothing more. Follow the market leaders Aldi and Kmart are my go-to references precisely because neither relies on a one-off burst to explain itself. Their platforms are simple, consistently delivered over time and capable of living in every channel without losing meaning. Aldi’s “Good Different” positioning lands particularly well in this climate because it consistently leads with a rule the business runs by, namely dependable quality and consistent pricing. That same promise is reinforced in Aldi’s latest price check campaign, which turns value into something customers should expect rather than a one-off promotional claim. Kmart’s “Low Prices for Life” has been the same platform since 2019, giving the brand a simple promise it can consistently repeat until it becomes muscle memory. When budgets are tight and households want certainty, brands are selling reassurance as much as product. Aldi and Kmart are proof that value messaging works best when it functions as an organising thought, not a promotion. Same promise, same tone, same cues, delivered always and everywhere the customer encounters you. That’s the balanced ecosystem most retailers talk about – short-term commercial pressure held up by long-term brand meaning – but struggle to execute. Follow through on your promise People are price savvy. They check unit pricing, compare specials across apps, and share findings in group chats. In that environment, consistent messaging stops being a brand guideline and becomes a risk management tool. Retailers can’t say one thing in advertising and another thing on the shelf. The brands that come out of this downturn stronger will treat promotions as one lever among many and build loyalty based on more than points, because points don’t protect your brand when trust breaks. Grocery tells you immediately what the customer believes in the moment. Right now, they believe value must be proven. “Good Different” and “Low Prices for Life” are a reminder that proof comes from showing up with the same promise, at every customer touchpoint, and backing it. Nicole Miranda is the managing director of the integrated advertising agency Spinach. Further reading: How to leverage loyalty data like a supermarket giant