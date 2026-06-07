BusinessSupermarkets

What can supermarket aisles tell us about consumer confidence?

Supermarket aisle with shoppers.
Retailers must balance value and trust. (Source: Pexels)
By Nicole Miranda
For the clearest read on consumer sentiment right now, just walk the aisles of your local supermarket. While official figures show that consumer confidence is down 17.5 points from the 2025 average, grocery is where the country’s mood shows up in real time. It’s where sentiment stops being a number and turns into decisions playing out right in front of us. Consumers are deciding daily which retailer gets their weekly shop, which basket item gets dropped, and which gets swapped for a cheaper

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