French kitchenware brand De Dietrich launches in Australia

De Dietrich - Opening
The brand is set to expand across the region, including Perth Melbourne and Brisbane. (Source: Supplied)
By My Nguyen

French appliance brand De Dietrich has opened its first Australian flagship store, in Rozelle, Sydney, as part of the brand’s launch into the market.

Serving as an interactive hub of in-home products, the Experience Centre offers De Dietrich’s new Philharmonie collection of culinary equipment, including cooktops with probes, downdraft range hoods, ovens, fridges, built-in coffee machines, warming drawers, and dishwashers.

The company is set to expand its flagship locations across the region, including Perth later this year, followed by Melbourne and Brisbane.

“The arrival of De Dietrich in Australia marks more than a brand launch. It represents a new standard in how we experience the kitchen,” said Andre Dowling, De Dietrich Australia’s GM.

